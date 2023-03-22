The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up commitment No.6 in their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday night when Brownsburg (IN) wide receiver Corey Smith announced his commitment to the program.

Smith is the third commitment of the month for the Gophers joining QB Aaron Philo and CB Simon Seidl.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for waking me up every morning and blessing me with abilities to play this game so I can continue to live every day in his name," Smith said in his post on Twitter. "I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and loved ones for being by my side, helping me through this process, and motivating me to keep going every day. Lastly, I would like to give a big thank you to all the coaches that have put their time and effort into recruiting me and building a connection with me throughout this process. I am very grateful for all that they have done for me. With that being said I am very honored to say that I will be committing to The University of Minnesota to play for Coach Fleck and Coahc Simon! RTB!!