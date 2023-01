All it took was 20 minutes. Just about 20 minutes after receiving an offer from Minnesota, three-star linebacker Brady Pretzloff announced his commitment to the Gophers.



The Gaylord (MI) native previously visited the Gophers on Monday for for their Junior Day festivities. Less than over 72 hours later, he’s a part of the 2024 class joining Minnesota native and fellow linebacker Mason Carrier.

“The commitment was right on the spot,” Pretzlaff told The Gopher Report following his commitment. “Minnesota had checked every box for what I was looking for. It felt like a no-brainer decision.”

Prior to his offer and commitment, Pretzloff held two offer from Illinois and Central Michigan. As a junior for Gaylord High School, he was a first team all-state selection thanks to a phenomenal stat line of 115 tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions.