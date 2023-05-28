Rogers (Minn.) defensive end Wyatt Gilmore is clearly one of Minnesota's top priorities remaining in the 2024 class and on Sunday, the highly-touted, three-star prospect included the Gophers among his Top 5 schools along with Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon, and Kansas State.

Gilmore is plenty familiar with Minnesota and their program, having been a frequent visitor to campus in recent months. Just this year, he visited the Gophers for their Junior Day back in January and recently returned in April as well.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect also visited Minnesota twice in the fall for the Colorado game in September and returning for a visit a day before the Penn State game.

Minnesota's offseason addition of defensive line assistant Winston DeLattiboudere has added a positive wrinkle in the Gophers' recruitment of the highly-touted defensive end.

"I love the culture, I love the coaching staff, it just seems like a great place to be," Gilmore recently told TGR. "I love Minneapolis, there is a lot of things to do there. It is in my home state, and that does add a lot. Overall I just think it's a great program. I think their development has been solid, but adding DeLattiboudere is going to change the way people see it."

"I love (P.J.) Fleck, his energy is just like DeLattiboudere, they're just high energy guys who know football and are good coaches."

It's clear Minnesota is currently in a great spot with Gilmore, who will embark on his official visits in June before making his college decision.