Minnesota at Indiana Preview
Coming off a big loss to Illinois, Minnesota hits the road looking to get back on track against Indiana. It will be a tough test on the road against a strong Indiana team, and these are some of the numbers to know, as well as three keys for the Gophers if they hope to come away with the win!
TV: BTN
WHO: Minnesota at Indiana
WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST)
WHERE: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | INDIANA
ESPN BPI: No. 77 | No. 30
KENPOM: No. 84 | No. 24
SAGARIN: No. 66 | No. 26
NET RANKINGS: No. 53 | No. 33
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Xavier Johnson
|
6-3, 200
|
Jr.
|
9.4 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 32 TO
|
Parker Stewart
|
6-5, 202
|
R-Jr.
|
7.1 PPG; 2.2 RPG; 45% 3-PT
|
Miller Kopp
|
6-7, 220
|
Jr.
|
7.4 PPG; 2.9 RPG
|
Race Thompson
|
6-8, 235
|
R-Jr.
|
10.8 PPG; 7.9 RPG; 17 Steals
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
6-9, 245
|
So.
|
19.9 PPG; 8.5 RPG; 45 Blocks
KEY RESERVES: Tamar Bates (5.3 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (4.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG), Rob Phinesee (4.5 PPG, 24 ASSISTS)
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Indiana
|
Points Per Game
|
70.4
|
75.1
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.7%
|
47.8%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
35.5%
|
34.7%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-5.6
|
8.4
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.4
|
5.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.1
|
5.7
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
64.2
|
60.9
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
41.4%
|
35.1%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
25.8%
|
29.6%
INDIANA RECORD: 11-3, 4-0; KEY WINS: Ohio State; KEY LOSSES: at Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Syracuse
SERIES HISTORY: Indiana leads 104-69
LAST MEETING: Indiana 82, Minnesota 72, February 17th, 2021 in Bloomington
Keep The Hoosiers Off The Offensive Glass
When you look at the numbers, Indiana has a +8.4 rebound margin while the Gophers sit at -5.6. However, in terms of size Indiana won't be that much bigger than Minnesota. This means that the rebounding battle is going to come down to effort and grit. Finding a body after every shot will be key, particularly for Jamison Battle and Eric Curry. Indiana's starting forwards are strong and athletic, which means that preventing them from getting space to lift off for boards will be key. Especially with being on the road, preventing second chance buckets that get the crowd fired up will be a major key if the Gophers hope to come away with the win.
Get Payton Willis Back On Track
After a monster game against Green Bay over two weeks ago, Payton struggled against Illinois, finishing with just 9 points and 2 assists. Indiana's point guard has 32 turnovers this year, so if Payton can get disruptive on the defensive end and use that to get out in transition a couple of times for high percentage looks, it could get his confidence back. In the half-court trying to run him in pick & roll sets where he's able to look to create for his teammates or himself will be key. He's the type of player who can take a game over with both his scoring and facilitating, so it's important to get him into spots where he has the opportunity to make plays with the ball.
Get The Energy Back
If you've been watching the Gophers all season, they just didn't look the same earlier this week against Illinois. They didn't seem to have the same grit and intensity that they've had all season, which has allowed them to pull off wins against teams that may have been more talented or more athletic. Against Indiana, they're going to need that same energy they showed against Michigan. They won't have the crowd on their side, so it's going to have to come from the bench, the coaches, and most importantly from themselves. Every player on the floor is going to have to give 100% every second they're on the floor, diving for loose balls, scrapping for rebounds, fighting through screens, and just doing the little things that add up to a win.
