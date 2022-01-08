Minnesota at Indiana Preview

Coming off a big loss to Illinois, Minnesota hits the road looking to get back on track against Indiana. It will be a tough test on the road against a strong Indiana team, and these are some of the numbers to know, as well as three keys for the Gophers if they hope to come away with the win!

Trayce Jackson-Davis goes up for a slam against Ohio State (Photo: Indiana Athletics)

TV: BTN WHO: Minnesota at Indiana WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST) WHERE: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | INDIANA ESPN BPI: No. 77 | No. 30 KENPOM: No. 84 | No. 24 SAGARIN: No. 66 | No. 26 NET RANKINGS: No. 53 | No. 33

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS Player Ht/Wt Year Notes Xavier Johnson 6-3, 200 Jr. 9.4 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 32 TO Parker Stewart 6-5, 202 R-Jr. 7.1 PPG; 2.2 RPG; 45% 3-PT Miller Kopp 6-7, 220 Jr. 7.4 PPG; 2.9 RPG Race Thompson 6-8, 235 R-Jr. 10.8 PPG; 7.9 RPG; 17 Steals Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9, 245 So. 19.9 PPG; 8.5 RPG; 45 Blocks

KEY RESERVES: Tamar Bates (5.3 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (4.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG), Rob Phinesee (4.5 PPG, 24 ASSISTS)

Minnesota - Indiana Stat Comparison Stat Minnesota Indiana Points Per Game 70.4 75.1 Field Goal Percentage 45.7% 47.8% Three-Point Percentage 35.5% 34.7% Rebound Margin -5.6 8.4 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.1 Steals Per Game 6.4 5.8 Blocks Per Game 3.1 5.7 Opp. Points Per Game 64.2 60.9 Opp. Field Goal Percentage 41.4% 35.1% Opp. Three-Point Percentage 25.8% 29.6%

INDIANA RECORD: 11-3, 4-0; KEY WINS: Ohio State; KEY LOSSES: at Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Syracuse SERIES HISTORY: Indiana leads 104-69 LAST MEETING: Indiana 82, Minnesota 72, February 17th, 2021 in Bloomington

Keep The Hoosiers Off The Offensive Glass

When you look at the numbers, Indiana has a +8.4 rebound margin while the Gophers sit at -5.6. However, in terms of size Indiana won't be that much bigger than Minnesota. This means that the rebounding battle is going to come down to effort and grit. Finding a body after every shot will be key, particularly for Jamison Battle and Eric Curry. Indiana's starting forwards are strong and athletic, which means that preventing them from getting space to lift off for boards will be key. Especially with being on the road, preventing second chance buckets that get the crowd fired up will be a major key if the Gophers hope to come away with the win.

Get Payton Willis Back On Track

After a monster game against Green Bay over two weeks ago, Payton struggled against Illinois, finishing with just 9 points and 2 assists. Indiana's point guard has 32 turnovers this year, so if Payton can get disruptive on the defensive end and use that to get out in transition a couple of times for high percentage looks, it could get his confidence back. In the half-court trying to run him in pick & roll sets where he's able to look to create for his teammates or himself will be key. He's the type of player who can take a game over with both his scoring and facilitating, so it's important to get him into spots where he has the opportunity to make plays with the ball.

Get The Energy Back