 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Previewing the Indiana Hoosiers
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-08 15:51:52 -0600') }} basketball

Minnesota at Indiana Preview

Max Wagner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
Coming off a big loss to Illinois, Minnesota hits the road looking to get back on track against Indiana. It will be a tough test on the road against a strong Indiana team, and these are some of the numbers to know, as well as three keys for the Gophers if they hope to come away with the win!

Trayce Jackson-Davis goes up for a slam against Ohio State (Photo: Indiana Athletics)
TV: BTN

WHO: Minnesota at Indiana

WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST)

WHERE: Assembly Hall - Bloomington, Indiana

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | INDIANA

ESPN BPI: No. 77 | No. 30

KENPOM: No. 84 | No. 24

SAGARIN: No. 66 | No. 26

NET RANKINGS: No. 53 | No. 33

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Xavier Johnson

6-3, 200

Jr.

9.4 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 32 TO

Parker Stewart

6-5, 202

R-Jr.

7.1 PPG; 2.2 RPG; 45% 3-PT

Miller Kopp

6-7, 220

Jr.

7.4 PPG; 2.9 RPG

Race Thompson

6-8, 235

R-Jr.

10.8 PPG; 7.9 RPG; 17 Steals

Trayce Jackson-Davis

6-9, 245

So.

19.9 PPG; 8.5 RPG; 45 Blocks

KEY RESERVES: Tamar Bates (5.3 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (4.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG), Rob Phinesee (4.5 PPG, 24 ASSISTS)

Minnesota - Indiana Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Indiana

Points Per Game

70.4

75.1

Field Goal Percentage

45.7%

47.8%

Three-Point Percentage

35.5%

34.7%

Rebound Margin

-5.6

8.4

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.1

Steals Per Game

6.4

5.8

Blocks Per Game

3.1

5.7

Opp. Points Per Game

64.2

60.9

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

41.4%

35.1%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

25.8%

29.6%

INDIANA RECORD: 11-3, 4-0; KEY WINS: Ohio State; KEY LOSSES: at Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Syracuse

SERIES HISTORY: Indiana leads 104-69

LAST MEETING: Indiana 82, Minnesota 72, February 17th, 2021 in Bloomington

Keep The Hoosiers Off The Offensive Glass

When you look at the numbers, Indiana has a +8.4 rebound margin while the Gophers sit at -5.6. However, in terms of size Indiana won't be that much bigger than Minnesota. This means that the rebounding battle is going to come down to effort and grit. Finding a body after every shot will be key, particularly for Jamison Battle and Eric Curry. Indiana's starting forwards are strong and athletic, which means that preventing them from getting space to lift off for boards will be key. Especially with being on the road, preventing second chance buckets that get the crowd fired up will be a major key if the Gophers hope to come away with the win.

Get Payton Willis Back On Track

After a monster game against Green Bay over two weeks ago, Payton struggled against Illinois, finishing with just 9 points and 2 assists. Indiana's point guard has 32 turnovers this year, so if Payton can get disruptive on the defensive end and use that to get out in transition a couple of times for high percentage looks, it could get his confidence back. In the half-court trying to run him in pick & roll sets where he's able to look to create for his teammates or himself will be key. He's the type of player who can take a game over with both his scoring and facilitating, so it's important to get him into spots where he has the opportunity to make plays with the ball.

Get The Energy Back

If you've been watching the Gophers all season, they just didn't look the same earlier this week against Illinois. They didn't seem to have the same grit and intensity that they've had all season, which has allowed them to pull off wins against teams that may have been more talented or more athletic. Against Indiana, they're going to need that same energy they showed against Michigan. They won't have the crowd on their side, so it's going to have to come from the bench, the coaches, and most importantly from themselves. Every player on the floor is going to have to give 100% every second they're on the floor, diving for loose balls, scrapping for rebounds, fighting through screens, and just doing the little things that add up to a win.

