Minnesota Basketball moves to 2-0 with victory over Nebraska-Omaha

It was an ugly first half for the Gophers, as they shot 12-of-31 from the field and 2-of-12 from three over the first 20 minutes of play. The lone bright spot here was Dawson Garcia who was 4-of-8, but even that's not all that great. Luckily for them, they were only down three points and bounced back big time in the second to outscore Omaha 38-31 to secure the win.

As mentioned above, Dawson Garcia was one of the lone bright spots as he lead the team in scoring in the first half and turned it up a notch in the second half to finish with a game high 24 points and a team high seven rebounds. He was followed up by Trey Edmonds, who finished with 12 points and the two were only Minnesota players to reach double digits today.

On the defensive end, Minnesota was pretty good forcing 16 turnovers and scoring 19 points off of turnovers, while also holding Omaha to just 64 points, which just scored 79 points and 85 points in each of their first two games. Despite the scare, a win's a win and college basketball is so unpredictable so just have to brush this one off and move on.