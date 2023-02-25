Minnesota Basketball vs Nebraska: How to watch, key figures & more
Looking to find some silver linings before the end of their season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15) will look to snap their 10-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10). The Gophers' last win came back on January 12 over Ohio State.
While the Gophers haven't been able to snap their losing streak, they have been playing at a higher level since Dawson Garcia returned last Saturday from an ankle injury. They'll have a tough matchup on Saturday afternoon against a hot Cornhuskers team.
Winners of four of their last five, the Cornhuskers have a chance to end the season at .500 in Big Ten play if they could win each of their last three matchups. While their NCAA Tournament dreams are out the window unless they make a surprise Big Ten Tournament run, the Cornhuskers could be making a strong push for an NIT berth this postseason.
Below you can find how to watch Saturday's matchup, the betting lines, and the key stats and staters.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE)
WATCH: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App (Connor Onion - Play-by-Play, Brian Butch - color)
LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)
SERIES HISTORY
This will be the 78th meeting between Minnesota and Nebraska on the hardwood all time with the Gophers leading the series with a 54-23 record. On the road in Lincoln, the Gophers are 15-14.
BETTING
The Gophers enter Saturday afternoon as eight-point underdogs to the Cornhuskers. The over/under for the game is set at 134.
So far this season, the Gophers are 10-14-2 against the spread including 7-7-2 in conference matchups. The Cornhuskers, are 11-17 against the spread this season including 2-3 as a home favorite. This is the first time the Cornhuskers have been favored in a game since the last matchup between the two teams on January 7, an 81-79 win for the Cornhuskers in overtime.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|NEBRASKA
|
ESPN BPI
|
211
|
108
|
POMEROY
|
222
|
90
|
SAGARIN
|
165
|
88
|
NET
|
238
|
88
|
PPG
|
61.8
|
66.9
|
PA
|
70.5
|
69.1
|
REB
|
33.4
|
35
|
AST
|
14.1
|
13.1
|
STLS+BLKS
|
8.6
|
8.2
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 255
|
Jamison Battle
|
12.9 / 3.7 / 1.8
|
Guard
|
6'4 / 190
|
Ta'Lon Cooper
|
9.8 / 4.2 / 5.9
|
Guard
|
6'7 / 200
|
Jaden Henley
|
4.6 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
Forward
|
6'11 / 235
|
Dawson Garcia
|
15.5 / 6.5 / 1.8
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 200
|
Joshua Ola-Jospeh
|
7.7 / 2.9 / 0.3
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Guard
|
6'6 / 215
|
Sam Griesel
|
11.4 / 5.5 / 4.0
|
Guard
|
6'5 / 195
|
C.J. Wilcher
|
7.9 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
Guard
|
6'2 / 178
|
Keisei Tominaga
|
12.7 / 1.5 / 0.8
|
Guard
|
6'3 / 185
|
Jamarques Lawrence
|
3.6 / 1.9 / 0.8
|
Forward
|
6'8 / 232
|
Derrick Walker
|
14.0 / 7.2 / 3.7
PREDICTION: Nebraska 75 - Minnesota 70
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.