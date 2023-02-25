Looking to find some silver linings before the end of their season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15) will look to snap their 10-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10). The Gophers' last win came back on January 12 over Ohio State.

While the Gophers haven't been able to snap their losing streak, they have been playing at a higher level since Dawson Garcia returned last Saturday from an ankle injury. They'll have a tough matchup on Saturday afternoon against a hot Cornhuskers team.

Winners of four of their last five, the Cornhuskers have a chance to end the season at .500 in Big Ten play if they could win each of their last three matchups. While their NCAA Tournament dreams are out the window unless they make a surprise Big Ten Tournament run, the Cornhuskers could be making a strong push for an NIT berth this postseason.

Below you can find how to watch Saturday's matchup, the betting lines, and the key stats and staters.