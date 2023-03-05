The 2022-23 regular season will come to an end for the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-20, 2-16) on Sunday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (16-13, 8-11).

The Gophers will look to finish their regular season with a second-straight win after upsetting Rutgers on Thursday evening 75-74 on a buzzer-beater three from Jamison Battle. It was the Gophers' first win since January 12, when they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, their only other conference victory this season.

Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses to Purdue and Michigan and is losers in three of their last four dating back to February 18.