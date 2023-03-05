News More News
Minnesota Basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, key figures & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

The 2022-23 regular season will come to an end for the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-20, 2-16) on Sunday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (16-13, 8-11).

The Gophers will look to finish their regular season with a second-straight win after upsetting Rutgers on Thursday evening 75-74 on a buzzer-beater three from Jamison Battle. It was the Gophers' first win since January 12, when they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, their only other conference victory this season.

Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses to Purdue and Michigan and is losers in three of their last four dating back to February 18.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App

LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)


BETTING

Entering Sunday evening, the Gophers are a 5.0-point underdog to the Badgers with an over/under set at 128.

Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Wisconsin holding a 13-15-1 record while Minnesota holds an 11-15-2 record. At home this season as an underdog, the Gophers are 4-6-1, while Wisconsin is 0-1-0 as a road favorite.

POWER RANKINGS / RATINGS

WISCONSIN || MINNESOTA

NET: No. 78 || No. 230

KENPOM: No. 71 || No. 222

ESPN BPI: No. 68 || No. 218

SAGARIN: No. 51 || No. 154

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES - MINNESOTA vs RUTGERS (-8.5)
STAT/RANKING MINNESOTA WISCONSIN

PPG

62.5

65

PA

70.9

63.7

REB

33.4

35.6

AST

14.2

10.1

STLS

4.7

6.1

BLKS

4.0

3.8

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
POSITION NAME

Forward

Jamison Battle

Guard

Ta'Lon Cooper

Guard

Jaden Henley

Forward

Dawson Garcia

Forward

Joshua Ola-Jospeh
WISCONSIN ROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
POSITION NAME

Guard

Chucky Hepburn

Guard

Max Klesmit

Guard

Connor Essegian

Forward

Tyler Wahl

Forward

Steven Crowl

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 64 - Minnesota 58

============================

