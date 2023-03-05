Minnesota Basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, key figures & more
The 2022-23 regular season will come to an end for the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-20, 2-16) on Sunday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (16-13, 8-11).
The Gophers will look to finish their regular season with a second-straight win after upsetting Rutgers on Thursday evening 75-74 on a buzzer-beater three from Jamison Battle. It was the Gophers' first win since January 12, when they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, their only other conference victory this season.
Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses to Purdue and Michigan and is losers in three of their last four dating back to February 18.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App
LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)
BETTING
Entering Sunday evening, the Gophers are a 5.0-point underdog to the Badgers with an over/under set at 128.
Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Wisconsin holding a 13-15-1 record while Minnesota holds an 11-15-2 record. At home this season as an underdog, the Gophers are 4-6-1, while Wisconsin is 0-1-0 as a road favorite.
POWER RANKINGS / RATINGS
WISCONSIN || MINNESOTA
NET: No. 78 || No. 230
KENPOM: No. 71 || No. 222
ESPN BPI: No. 68 || No. 218
SAGARIN: No. 51 || No. 154
KEY FIGURES
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|WISCONSIN
|
PPG
|
62.5
|
65
|
PA
|
70.9
|
63.7
|
REB
|
33.4
|
35.6
|
AST
|
14.2
|
10.1
|
STLS
|
4.7
|
6.1
|
BLKS
|
4.0
|
3.8
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|POSITION
|NAME
|
Forward
|
Jamison Battle
|
Guard
|
Ta'Lon Cooper
|
Guard
|
Jaden Henley
|
Forward
|
Dawson Garcia
|
Forward
|
Joshua Ola-Jospeh
|POSITION
|NAME
|
Guard
|
Chucky Hepburn
|
Guard
|
Max Klesmit
|
Guard
|
Connor Essegian
|
Forward
|
Tyler Wahl
|
Forward
|
Steven Crowl
PREDICTION: Wisconsin 64 - Minnesota 58
