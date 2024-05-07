On Monday, Minnesota added another transfer portal commitment as UTSA forward Trey Edmonds made his decision after visiting Minneapolis over the weekend.

Edmonds was the fifth transfer portal player to commit to the Gophers joining Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby, New Mexico State guard Femi Odukale, Canisius center Frank Mitchell, and Macalester guard Caleb Williams

Edmonds comes to Minneapolis after starting in 32 games last season for the Roadrunners, shooting 55.9% from the field, averaging 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.





