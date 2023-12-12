The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 8-3 on the young season on Tuesday night with a dominant 101-65 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

Elijah Hawkins set a new program record with 16 assists while Cameron Christie, Parker Fox, Mike Mithcell Jr., and Joshua Ola-Joseph all finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

From start to finish, the Gophers were the much better team on Tuesday night, shooting lights out in the first half to the tune of 71% as they scored 57 points in the first 20 minutes of action to take a 57-27 lead into halftime. While the Gophers didn't shoot as well in the second half, shooting a mere 54.5%, there was no chance for the Jaguars to stage a comeback. IUPUI would have a little bit more offensive success as the game went on with the Gophers playing a little bit of a looser defense, totaling 38 points in the final 20 minutes of play.

Overall, the Gophers shot 62.7% on Tuesday night including 50% from three-point range making 14-of-28 attempts from beyond the arc. The Jaguars only sent the Gophers to the line for five free-throw attempts in the game. Additionally, the Gophers outrebounded IUPUI 40-26 and had 31 assists on their 42 made attempts.