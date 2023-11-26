Despite a 5-7 record, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are likely to go to a bowl game in December.

The Gophers after losing 28-14 to Wisconsin earlier on Saturday, received some help from around the country including Hawaii knocking off Colorado State on a 51-yard field goal. The loss for Colorado State meant there would be only 81 teams that finished with six wins this season, leaving one extra spot for a 5-7 program to make the cut.

The Gohpers helped themselves out with a 992 APR score according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press - APR rating is the tiebreaker when it comes to 5-7 teams and their bowl eligibility.

It's expected the Gophers will accept the bowl bid. "That's really more of a decision for Mark Coyle, but I think we're on the same page. We'll always accept a bowl bid. Always," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said after the Gophers' loss on Saturday to Wisconsin. "There's so much beneficial things to a bowl game. Practices, development, and to be honest we may be our best football team in a month if we get everyone back," he added.