It was a wild Friday night in Minneapolis and at the end of a roller coaster fourth quarter, the Gophers (2-3) secured their second win of the season, defeating Purdue (2-2) 34-31. The Gopher Report has a full quarter by quarter recap below.

Chris Autman-Bell carves up the Purdue defense (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

1ST QUARTER:

* 10:52 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Cam Wiley 6-yard run (8 plays, 69 yards in 4:04) - Minnesota 7, Purdue 0 * 5:37 - TOUCHDOWN PURDUE; Rondale Moore 8-yard run (10 plays, 91 yards in 5:09) - Purdue 7, Minnesota 7 * 1:09 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1-yard run (11 plays, 93 yards in 4:21) - Minnesota 14, Purdue 7 QUARTER RECAP: - Gophers put together a nice opening touchdown drive. Morgan an efficient 3-3 on the series throwing it to Witham, Jackson, and Autman-Bell. CAB with a nice 24-yard gain on a WR screen on the opening drive. - Rondale Moore showed that he's officially back on Purdue's first offensive possession, taking a WR sweep for 33-yards, high-stepping' through the middle of Minnesota's defense, then capped off the scoring drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. - Gophers respond to Purdue's score, putting together a drive that covered 93 yards in 11 plays. Two big-gainers on that drive came when Tanner Morgan connected on a 42-yard to Chris Autman-Bell and later, a 20-yard connection to Rashod Bateman. - The first quarter comes to end with Minnesota coming up with a big stop on a Rondale Moore reception to force a Purdue punt. Yes, Purdue is going to punt.

2ND QUARTER:

* 8:05 - FIELD GOAL, PURDUE; J.D. Dellinger from 32-yards (9 plays, 52 yards in 4:20) - Minnesota 14, Purdue 10 * 2:12 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Seth Green 3-yard run (11 plays, 75 yards in 5:53) - Minnesota 21, Purdue 10 ## :01 - FIELD GOAL BLOCKED, MINNESOTA; Mariano Sori-Marin with the block on a J.D. Dellinger 27-yard attempt - Minnesota 21, Purdue 10 QUARTER RECAP: - A couple of bad throws by Tanner Morgan on second and third down on the Gophers opening drive of the second quarter. High to Bateman on second down, then unbalanced and late to Bateman on third - Gophers punt. - Boilermakers march down the field to Minnesota's 14-yard line, but a snap that Jack Plummer wasn't expecting and landed in King Doerue's hands for seven-yard loss helped the Gophers hold Purdue to a field goal. - Gophers keep rolling on offense, notching their third touchdown of the night on a Seth Green keeper. Some big plays on that 75-yard drive included a 19-yard catch from Jake Paulson (his first of the season) and 19-yard strike to Daniel Jackson, who got a foot inbounds on a tough sideline catch. - Minnesota with huge back-to-back defensive plays to end the half. Justus Harris reaches in, creating a bobble on Rondale Moore's end zone catch that was overturned. That was followed by a blocked 27-yard field goal attempt by Mariano Sori-Marin. Gophers head into the locker room with a 21-10 advantage. Minnesota is 23-3 when leading at the half under P.J. Fleck.

HALFTIME: MINNESOTA 21, PURDUE 10

3RD QUARTER:

* 12:54 - TOUCHDOWN PURDUE; David Bell 47-yard catch from Jack Plummer (4 plays, 84 yards in 1:58) - Minnesota 21, Purdue 17 * 8:57 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1-yard run (9 plays, 75 yards in 3:57) - Minnesota 28, Purdue 17 * 4:35 - TOUCHDOWN PURDUE; David Bell 9-yard catch from Jack Plummer (9 plays, 75 yards in 4:22) - Minnesota 28, Purdue 24 QUARTER RECAP: - Purdue starts the second half strong, slicing Minnesota's defense for big plays - Rondale Moore 11-yard run, Zander Horvath 24-yard run, and David Bell hauling in a 47-yard touchdown pass. Boilers back in this one in less than two minutes. - A lot of notable big plays as Minnesota responds to Purdue's score. First, Seth Green comes up big with a 20-yard catch (his first of the season) on a 3rd and 7 play. Then the biggest, as Chris Autman-Bell hauls in a 33-yard catch on 4th and 8 to put the Gophers down at the 1-yard line. Ibrahim punches it into the end zone on the next play. Minnesota extends its lead. - Purdue with an easy nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut Minnesota's lead back down to four. Boilers had a big 3rd and 4 conversion where Plummer completed a six-yard pass to Rondale Moore. - Gophers end quarter in the middle of a seven-play, 73-yard drive and setting on Purdue's two-yard line. Chris Autman-Bell hauled in a 21-yard pass and has 129 yards receiving on the night (a career high).

4TH QUARTER:

* 14:15 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 5-yard run (9 plays, 75-yards in 5:20) - Minnesota 34, Purdue 24 (Brock Walker missed XP) * 8:31 - TOUCHDOWN PURDUE; Payne Durham 6-yard pass from Jack Plummer (12 plays, 75 yards in 5:44) - Minnesota 34, Purdue 31 ## 6:16 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS; Purdue stops Seth Green for a 3-yard loss on 4th and 1 play, Boilermakers take over at the Minnesota 31. # 4:08 - MISSED FIELD GOAL, PURDUE; J.D. Dellinger missed a 33-yard attempt - Minnesota 34, Purdue 31 ## :44 - INTERCEPTION MINNESOTA; Josh Aune picks off Purdue's Jack Plummer at the Minnesota 13 QUARTER RECAP: - No surprise Minnesota finds the end zone. After a three-yard loss, Ibrahim punches it in from five yards out. Walker missed the extra point, so something to keep an eye on. The Rashod Bateman 39-yard catch on 3rd-and-6 was the key play on the drive, marvelous effort where he slowed down, repositioned his body to haul in a slightly under thrown ball with the defenders arm in the way as well. - Gophers safety Jordan Howden out the rest of the game. Calvin Swenson in his place. - Purdue responds and finds the end zone to chip into Minnesota's lead, now trailing by three at 34-31. A questionable pass interference call on Tyler Nubin on a 3rd and 7 play at Minnesota's 11-yard line where Jack Plummer essentially threw the ball away toward the sideline will be talked about. Regardless, the Boilermakers put together their longest drive of the game so far. Now, they are hoping for a stop on defense with 8:31 remaining. A wild ending to the fourth, here we go... - Boilermakers come up with a big turnover on downs after stopping Seth Green, who was lined up in the wildcat, for a three-yard loss on 4th and 1. - Gophers saved by a shanked J.D. Dellinger 33-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right. - After some conservative play calling by the Gophers, Boilers get the ball back and get a 19-yard touchdown pass to Payne Durham taken away after a questionable offensive pass interference call. Minnesota linebacker Josh Aune seals the deal with an interception on the next play.

FINAL: MINNESOTA 34, PURDUE 31

PLAYER OF THE GAME: