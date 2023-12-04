Minnesota commit Brady Pretzlaff schedules official visit to Michigan State
Longtime Minnesota commitment Brady Pretzlaff will be visiting Michigan State for an official visit he tells our Michigan State sister site Spartans Illustrated. The Gaylord, Michigan native has been committed to the Gophers since January of last year.
He originally committed to the Gophers over offers from Illinois and Central Michigan. Stanford offered it earlier this year. Michigan State began showing interest in early September, offering him when they were still under the direction of then-head coach Mel Tucker.
That interest was kept up following the hiring of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, whose staff so far has made a very strong push to keep in-state talent home. Pretzlaff is one of those key prospects that Smith and company are looking to flip, something that Gohpers Nation analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley speculated on X a few weeks ago.
Pretzlaff is coming off a tremendous senior season for Gaylord, being named the Defensive Player of the Year by Michigan Live. In the process he led Gaylord to an 11-1 record though his team ultimately fell short of winning the Michigan state title, falling in the Division 3 quarterfinals to eventual state champion Forest Hills Central.
Pretzlaff is not the only Minnesota commitment expected to visit elsewhere this December. Safety prospect Koi Perich is expected to make trips to Ohio State and Florida State while defensive end prospect Jide Abasiri is potentially making a trip to USC.
