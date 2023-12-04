Longtime Minnesota commitment Brady Pretzlaff will be visiting Michigan State for an official visit he tells our Michigan State sister site Spartans Illustrated. The Gaylord, Michigan native has been committed to the Gophers since January of last year. He originally committed to the Gophers over offers from Illinois and Central Michigan. Stanford offered it earlier this year. Michigan State began showing interest in early September, offering him when they were still under the direction of then-head coach Mel Tucker.

That interest was kept up following the hiring of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, whose staff so far has made a very strong push to keep in-state talent home. Pretzlaff is one of those key prospects that Smith and company are looking to flip, something that Gohpers Nation analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley speculated on X a few weeks ago.

