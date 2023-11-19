It is officially flip season in college football and the USC Trojans are looking to potentially flip a second Minnesota commitment.

Earlier this fall, the Trojans extended an offer to Gophers' safety commitment Koi Perich. Perich has also received offers from Florida State and Ohio State over the last month. Despite the recent offers, the Wisconsin native remains committed to the Gophers.

On Sunday, USC extended an offer to Prior Lake (MN) defensive end standout Jide Aabsiri. The offer is the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman's first offer since committing to the Gophers back in March. The offer was extended to Abasiri by USC general manager / senior associate athletic director Dave Emerick.

Outside his offers from the Gophers and USC, Abasiri also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2ZUVtZXJpY2tVU0MxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXZlRW1lcmlja1VTQzE8L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNz ZWQgdG8gaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBmcm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9m IFNvdXRoZXJuIENhbGlmb3JuaWEg4oC877iP4pyM77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE51YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hOdWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v cGxoc2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwbGhzZm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xpbmNvbG5SaWxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATGluY29sblJpbGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOWFk OERLSDRlWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzlhZDhES0g0ZVg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSmlkZSBBYmFzaXJp8J+Hs/Cfh6wgKEBqaWRlX2FiYXNpcmkpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamlkZV9hYmFzaXJpL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzI2MzUxNTY2ODA4OTUyOTk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=