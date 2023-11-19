Minnesota commitment picks up USC offer
It is officially flip season in college football and the USC Trojans are looking to potentially flip a second Minnesota commitment.
Earlier this fall, the Trojans extended an offer to Gophers' safety commitment Koi Perich. Perich has also received offers from Florida State and Ohio State over the last month. Despite the recent offers, the Wisconsin native remains committed to the Gophers.
On Sunday, USC extended an offer to Prior Lake (MN) defensive end standout Jide Aabsiri. The offer is the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman's first offer since committing to the Gophers back in March. The offer was extended to Abasiri by USC general manager / senior associate athletic director Dave Emerick.
Outside his offers from the Gophers and USC, Abasiri also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri.
The Gophers currently hold 23 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class that ranks 36th in the country according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Abasiri is one of four defensive line commitments for the Gophers in the class. He joins New Rochelle (NY)'s Jaylin Hicks, Eden Praire (MN) standout Mo Saine and Kindred (ND) star Riley Sunram.
It is currently unclear what Abasiri's interest level in the Trojans is but it is worth noting that the Trojans' 2023 regular season is over following a 38-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday afternoon, dropping their record to 7-5 on the season. If there is high mutual interest between USC and Abasiri, an official visit is likely to take place in early December.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.