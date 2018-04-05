According to Evans and other sources, Minnesota, LSU, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State, Nevada, San Diego, UC-Santa Barbara, and Akron have already reached out in just over a week's time.

The 6-foot-5, 190 pound guard, just completed his second year with the Blue Demons, but asked for release shortly after the season was over. His request was granted on March 26.

Cyrus started in 23 of DePaul's 31 games last season. He averaged 7.2 and 3.5 rebounds per game. He started every game as a freshman.

He is not known as a shooter or a big time scorer, but his numbers did show improvement from his freshman season. His 3-point percentages went up from 25.6 to 34.6. His overall shooting percentages rose from 37.9 to 41 percent. He is also roughly a 70 percent free throw shooter.

Cyrus was not exactly a first option in DePaul's offense. He averaged right at six shots per game. 52 of his 195 attempts last season were from behind the arc.

His reputation though is based on his defense. He was widely regarded as the top defender in the Blue Demons program. Cyrus is also noted for his energy and leadership ability.

DePaul Head Coach described Cyrus before the season in an interview with the Chicago Tribune as,"a high energy guy; active, probably more athletic that he is skilled. He can make midrange shots, is a good defender, and is a very good offensive rebounder."

Cyrus is the third player to leave the DePaul program in Leitao's three year stint. The Blue Demons finished 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the Big East. That conference record marked the tenth consecutive season they have finished in the league's cellar.

Cyrus is from Toronto, but finished his high school career up LaLumiere in Indiana. He also lived in San Diego during his teenage years. That demographic fact is represented in his offers out of high school.

He oroginally had invites from New Mexico State, Boston College, San Diego State, UNLV, San Jose State, Nevada, St. Bonaventure, TCU, Texas A&M, and San Diego out of high school.

It is not clear at this point how hard Minnesota is pursuing Cyrus at this point. An educated guess would say it is just in the introductory stage. It is safe to say that an offer has not been issued.

With two scholarships available, Richard Pitino's first option is to bring in a ball handling guard who would be immediately eligible next season.

After that, a transfer who would have to sit out a season is a definite thought. The variable is which which if any players in that group will Pitino offer. Cyrus could get an offer, but there will be several players that the staff will consider before extending scholarships.

The fluid component of Minnesota's present coaching situation is the departure of Kimani Young to UCONN. Young was the lead recruiter for Cyrus. For now, the other coaches are taking on added responsibilities until a new assistant coach is hired. This will include either Ben Johnson or Ed Conroy taking over the recruitment of Cyrus.

He will have sit out the 2018-19 season, then will have two seasons to play.



