The countdown to Minnesota's 2024 season is down to 93 days but with no No. 93 on Minnesota's roster, we're forced to take a look back in time. With that, today's countdown player profile looks at the career of former Golden Gopher, Ben Perry.

As a two-star recruit, Perry committed to the Gophers over offers from Air Force and Stony Brook. Other programs that showed interest in Perry but did not offer included Baylor, Nebraska, Tulsa, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Perry was a member of the Gophers' 2010 recruiting class and was out of the famed powerhouse high school Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. The same school that produced notable players such as Quinn Ewers, Chase Daniels, Lil'Jordan Humphrery, Greg McElroy, and others.

Once Perry signed with the Golden Gophers, he redshirted his true freshman season but made an impact as a redshirt freshman in 2011.



That season, Perry started in all 12 gamaes for the Gophers, recording 15 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in the process. As a redshirt sophomore in2 2012, he once again played in each of the Gophers' 13 matchups that season with one start, following his quality freshman season with 10 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.



His junior season in 2013 he was kept to just nine games, recording seven tackles and a tackle for loss before four games in his final season with the program in 2014, recording one tackle. All in all, he finished his Golden Gophers career with 33 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Despite seeing a decreased role on the field, Perry remained an important part of the Gophers' locker room.



The Golden Gophers will kick off their 2024 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on August 29.

