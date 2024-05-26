Minnesota Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 Sam Macy
The countdown to the kickoff of Minnesota's 2024 season continues today with 95 days remaining. With that, today's countdown profile brings our attention to true freshman rush end Sam Macy.
RECRUITMENT
Macy was receiving mostly interest from the service academies and South Dakota before picking up an offer from the Gophers shortly after a strong camp performance. The Chanhassen native could not say no to the Gophers offer and committed to the program shortly after.
During his senior season, Macy recorded 38 tackles including three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception. He also earned All-State honors from the Associated Press for his efforts.
2024 OUTLOOK
Macy will almost certainly redshirt the 2024 season as he adapts to the college game especially physically. The good news is with his 6-foot-5 frame, there's plenty of room for Macy to add some much needed weight and muscle. The Chanhassen native could make his debut this year but he projects as starting to make a true impact likely late in the 2025 season or early in the 2026 season.
