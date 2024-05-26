The countdown to the kickoff of Minnesota's 2024 season continues today with 95 days remaining. With that, today's countdown profile brings our attention to true freshman rush end Sam Macy.

Macy was receiving mostly interest from the service academies and South Dakota before picking up an offer from the Gophers shortly after a strong camp performance. The Chanhassen native could not say no to the Gophers offer and committed to the program shortly after.

During his senior season, Macy recorded 38 tackles including three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception. He also earned All-State honors from the Associated Press for his efforts.

