Minnesota Countdown to Kickoff: No. 98 K David Kemp
The countdown to kickoff for Minnesota's 2024 season is just 98 days away and that means today we get to highlight the only No. 98 on Minnesota's roster, kicker David Kemp.
(Editor's Note: We also apologize for the old photo of Kemp as we don't have any updated Minnesota photos available for him.)
Kemp is entering his second season with the Golden Gophers after transferring into the program last year with three years of eligibility remaining. He enters 2024 with two years left to play.
The Jacksonville, Florida native transferred into the program last year after spending two years at Memphis where he played in four games a true freshman in 2021 before not appearing in any games in 2022. During his time at Memphis, Kemp was 5-for-7 in field goal attempts and 7-of-9 in extra point attempts.
2024 OUTLOOK
Kemp enters 2024 as the Gophers' backup place kicker to the 2023 Big Ten Kicker of the Year, Dragan Kesich. He'll provide quality depth at the position for the Gophers but likely won't see the field all too much in 2024 barring injury to Kesich. Following the 2024 season, he'll be competing for the Gophers' starting place kicker job upon Kesich's departure.
