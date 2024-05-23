The countdown to kickoff for Minnesota's 2024 season is just 98 days away and that means today we get to highlight the only No. 98 on Minnesota's roster, kicker David Kemp. (Editor's Note: We also apologize for the old photo of Kemp as we don't have any updated Minnesota photos available for him.)

Kemp is entering his second season with the Golden Gophers after transferring into the program last year with three years of eligibility remaining. He enters 2024 with two years left to play. The Jacksonville, Florida native transferred into the program last year after spending two years at Memphis where he played in four games a true freshman in 2021 before not appearing in any games in 2022. During his time at Memphis, Kemp was 5-for-7 in field goal attempts and 7-of-9 in extra point attempts.

2024 OUTLOOK