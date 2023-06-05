Macy's commitment comes just one day after attending the Gophers' RTB prospect camp where he earned an offer from head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. It didn't take long after receiving an offer from the Gophers for him to claim his spot.

Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class added another in-state prospect to the fold on Monday afternoon as Chanhassen (MN) defensive end Sam Macy announced his commitment.

"First of all, I want o thank all of the schools that recruited me," Macy said in a statement on Twitter. "I want to also thank my family, Coach Nelson, and all the coaches that pushed to make me better every single day. I always grew up wanting to be a Gopher, and now that I have my chance I'm proud to announce that I'm 100% committed to the University of Minnesota! I'm staying home! Row the Boat"

Macy is the 15th commitment in the Gophers 2024 recruiting class which ranks inside the top 20 on the Rivals National Recruiting rankings. He joins Mo Saine and Jide Abasiri, both fellow Minnesota natives as future members of the Gophers' defensive line.

Other commitments in the Gophers' class include WR Corey Smith, DB Zahir Rainer, DB Koi Perich, WR Jalen Smith, LB Mason Carrier, LB Brady Pretzlaff, RB Jaydon Wright, DB Simon Seidl, WR Dallas Sims, OL Riley Sunram, DT MO Saine, TE Julian Johnson, and QB Drake Lindsey.

The commitment also comes just days ahead of Minnesota's first official visit weekend of June. The Gophers did not host any prospects this past weekend but will host a strong contingent this week, starting on Friday.



