Minnesota defeats Central Michigan 68-60 to improve to 3-1 on the season
The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 3-1 on the season after Thursday night's 68-60 win over Central Michigan.
The Gophers were led in scoring by Dawson Garcia, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half. Ta'Lon Cooper tallied 12 points and eight assists while freshman guard Braeden Carrington chipped in with 11 points.
With the loss, Central Michigan dropped to 1-2 on the season. The Chippewas were led by guard Kevin Miller with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela chipped in with 15 points off the bench.
Minnesota went on a second-half run that put them up 19 points with seven minutes remaining. Central Michigan countered with a 12-2 run of their own. However, the Gophers were clutch from the free-throw line down the stretch, making nine from the charity stripe in the final two minutes to secure the win.
Up next for the Gophers is the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California on November 21st and 23rd. Minnesota faces Cal Baptist on November 21st at 9:30 p.m. CST.
Notes:
- Nine players scored at least three points for the Gophers.
- Will Ramberg and Dawson Garcia led Minnesota in rebounding with seven a piece.
- Minnesota was out rebounded by Central Michigan 43-38. CMU had 22 offensive rebounds.
- Central Michigan had 14 second-chance points, compared to four points for the Gophers.
- Jaden Henley, Treyton Thompson, and Pharrel Payne had two block shots each. Minnesota had nine blocks total on the night.
- While clutch down the stretch, Minnesota only shot 55.6% (15-of-27) from the free-throw line. An issue that has plagued so far in the young season.
- Minnesota's starting five included: Dawson Garcia, Treyton Thompson, Jaden Henley, Will Ramberg, and Ta'Lon Cooper
- Jamison Battle was not in uniform, still recovering from recent foot surgery.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.