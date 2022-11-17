The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 3-1 on the season after Thursday night's 68-60 win over Central Michigan.

The Gophers were led in scoring by Dawson Garcia, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half. Ta'Lon Cooper tallied 12 points and eight assists while freshman guard Braeden Carrington chipped in with 11 points.

With the loss, Central Michigan dropped to 1-2 on the season. The Chippewas were led by guard Kevin Miller with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela chipped in with 15 points off the bench.

Minnesota went on a second-half run that put them up 19 points with seven minutes remaining. Central Michigan countered with a 12-2 run of their own. However, the Gophers were clutch from the free-throw line down the stretch, making nine from the charity stripe in the final two minutes to secure the win.

Up next for the Gophers is the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California on November 21st and 23rd. Minnesota faces Cal Baptist on November 21st at 9:30 p.m. CST.