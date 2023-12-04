Minnesota defensive line commitment Jide Abasiri will be making an official visit to USC this weekend, he tells Gophers Nation.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman committed to the Gophers in March over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Washington among others.

When he committed to the Gophers, Abasiri noted his relationship with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III as a major reason for his commitment as well as the potential to play again with Martin Owusu and Greg Johnson, both Prior Lake alumni.

In November, USC began to show interest in the Prior Lake native and the feeling was mutual between the two sides. Now, Abasiri will be making a visit to Los Angeles this weekend, the second official visit of his recruitment, the only other official visit he took was to the Gophers.

Two other Minnesota commitments are taking official visits this month as well with in-state safety Koi Perich expected to visit Ohio State and Florida State while Michigan linebacker Brady Pretzlaff will make a visit to East Lansing to visit new Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his Spartans program.