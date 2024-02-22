Former Gopher Jamison Battle did everything he could do for the Buckeyes with 18 points, 12 of which came via the three-pointer in a losing effort. Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes and all scorers in the game with 25 points and made 10-of-13 attempts from the field in the game including making nine straight to end the game.

Junior guard Elijah Hawkins had his best performance of the season with 22 points and six assists. He also had two rebounds and two steals in the game while hitting 4-of-5 three-point attempts in the game. Star center Dawson Garcia also had a big night with 18 points and nine rebounds.

With the win, the Golden Gophers improve to 17-9 overall this season and 8-7 in Big Ten play. Ohio State with the loss falls to 15-12 and 5-11 in Big Ten play, they're also now 0-8 on the road this season.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their second straight win and 17th of the season on Thursday night against Ohio State, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes 88-79.

The Gophers got out to a fast start in front of the home crowd on Wednesday, getting off to a 8-0 run over the first 95 seconds before extending that lead to double digits just over a minute and half later. Minnesota would grow their first half lead to as many 13 points with 13:47 remaining in the first half at 22-9.

Ohio State would begin to find their groove at that point, hitting seven of their next 10 attempts that flipped the game from 22-9 to 30-30 all with just under five and half minutes left in the half.

The Gophers would finally be able to stop the bleeding and would finish the remainder of the first half strong, outscoring the Buckeyes 12-4 over the final five minutes of action to head into halftime up 42-34.

After a back-and-forth first 10 minutes of the second half that saw the Gophers hold a 57-50 lead with 9:48 remaining in the game, Minnesota would extend their lead to 17 at 72-55 and appeared to be cruising to victory.

The Buckeyes, however, would not go quietly and were determined to make it a game. After being down 17 points, the Buckeyes would go on to make eight of their next nine attempts from the field, getting as close as eight points with 55 seconds remaining.

However, the Gophers thanks to Ohio State's foul trouble were able to go to the line 23 times in the second half while making 12 of their last 15 attempts all within the final five minutes of action to maintain a multi-possession lead over the Buckeyes.

As a team, the Gophers shot 50% from the field including 42.1% from three-point range, making 8-of-19 attempts. They also shot 77.4% from the free throw line, sinking 24 of 31 attempts. Notably, they also won the rebound, assists, personal foul, and turnover battles as well in the win.