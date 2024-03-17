Minnesota earns NIT bid, to face Butler in first round
The Minnesota Golden Gophers 2023-2024 season has been extended. On Sunday evening, the Golden Gophers earned a spot in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
The Gophers will take on the Big East's Butler, the No. 4 seed in the NIT in the first round at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the University of Butler's campus.
The Golden Gophers will enter the tournament with an 18-14 record overall which included a 9-11 record in Big Ten play. The Gophers notably struggled down the stretch losing five of their last six games including a 77-67 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament this past week.
Butler finished with an 18-14 record of their own including a 9-11 record in Big East play in which they finished eighth. Like the Gophers, the Bulldogs struggled down the stretch this season losing seven of their last 10 games including a 76-72 loss in their first game in the Big East Tournament against Xavier.
The Golden Gophers and Bulldogs have met four times, all-time including a matchup in 2019 in which Butler defeated Minnesota 64-56 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Golden Gophers won each of the previous three meetings in 1971, 1973, and 2009.
