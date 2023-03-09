A tumultuous season has officially came to an end for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night after suffering a 70-54 loss to Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, Illinois.

The Gophers were led by freshman center Pharrel Payne, who finished with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Braeden Carrington also finished in double-figures, adding 12 points on 4-of-7 from three-point range.

It was a rather forgettable night for Minnesota's veterans with the trio of Dawson Garcia (6), Jameson Battle (2), and Ta'Lon Cooper (5) combining for just 13 points on an abysmal 5-of-22 shooting.

Maryland was led by Donta Scott, who finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. Julian Reese (10), Donald Carey (11), and Jahmir Young (15) also scored in double-figures for the Terrapins who will move on to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

With the win, Maryland improved to 21-11 overall on the season. Meanwhile, Minnesota finishes their 2022-23 season with a 9-22 overall record with a 2-17 record in the Big Ten regular season.

This will no doubt be a very important offseason for Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff.