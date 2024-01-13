Pharrel Payne recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with a career-high five blocked shots, and Dawson Garcia added 14 points and nine rebounds, but Minnesota (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) had its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 74-62 loss at Indiana (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten).

Payne's team-high 17 points was one shy of his career-high, and his double-double was his first this season and the fourth of his career. He came off the bench to make 7-of-8 field goals in 29 minutes for the Gophers. Garcia just missed a double-double of his own, with 13 of his 14 points coming in the second half. Joshua Ola-Joseph also reached double-digits with 12 points and five boards, while Cam Christie had seven points and five rebounds, Braeden Carrington finished with seven points, and Elijah Hawkins had five points and six assists.

The Gophers struggled early, falling behind 7-0 and trailing 11-4 at the first media timeout, with Hawkins and Garcia each picking up two early fouls. With those two starters having to sit with early foul trouble, Indiana went on a 14-4 run to expand its lead to 25-8 lead before Payne was able to score on a layup. Trailing 28-12, Minnesota went on an 11-0 run, with Payne scoring four points and Christie knocking down a three-pointer to pull within five points with 6:18 left. But the Gophers made just 2-of-10 field goals to close the half and trailed 41-31 at the break. Payne made 5-of-6 field goals and led the Gophers with 12 points, four rebounds, and four blocked shots at the half, while Ola-Joseph had eight points and four boards.

Indiana made 7-of-9 field goals out of the locker room to build a 58-37 advantage. An 8-2 run by the Gophers, with Garcia and Carrington each scoring four points, pulled the Gophers within 60-45 with 9:51 remaining. Christie's second three-pointer of the night and a three-point play from Payne had Minnesota within 63-51, but IU countered with a 6-2 spurt and a 69-53 lead with just over four minutes left. The Gophers, who were just 23-of-59 (.390) from the field and 3-of-20 (.150) from long-range, got within 11 points late, but the Hoosiers made free throws down the stretch the secure their seventh-straight win in the series.

Minnesota returns to Williams Arena Monday as it hosts Iowa, 5 p.m., on Big Ten Network.