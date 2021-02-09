A Nebraska team that is currently winless in the Big Ten and was minus their leading scorer, Teddy Allen, was the perfect recipe for Minnesota to end their three-game losing streak.

The Gophers jumped out to a 16-point lead midway through the first half and despite a seven-and-a-half-minute scoring drought in the second half, never looked back in defeating the Cornhuskers 79-61.

Despite only playing 19 minutes due to foul trouble, point guard Marcus Carr paced Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) with 21 points and eight assists while Brandon Johnson notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Gabe Kalscheur once again struggled from beyond the three-point line, shooting an abysmal 1-of-9, but finished with 13 points. Freshman Jamal Mashburn, Jr. continues to shine for the Gophers, scoring 11 points.

Nebraska (4-10, 0-7) was led in scoring by Lat Mayen with 15 points while Shamiel Stevenson chipped in with 14.

Minnesota will host Purdue on Thursday. The Boilermakers have won six of their last eight games.