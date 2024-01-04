Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Minnesota enters heart of Big Ten schedule on Thursday against Michigan

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1) will be in action for the first time in 2024 on Thursday night as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1). The Gophers enter the new year with a five-game winning streak with all five wins by double-digits including an 80-62 win over Maine last Friday.

Michigan, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down start to the season but has struggled as late with five losses in their last seven games. The Wolverines have lost back-to-back games to Florida (106-101) and McNeese State (87-76), they also dropped games to Texas Tech, Oregon, and Indiana over their last seven games while defeating Iowa and Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines have been very good on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 83.2 points per game but their defense has struggled in a major way, allowing 79.1 points per night.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: January 4, 2024, 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Crisler Center (12,707) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV/STREAM: Peacock

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -6.5 / Total: 151.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists Notes

G

Cameron Christie

11.6

3.0

2.0


G

Elijah Hawkins

7.6

3.6

7.5

F

Dawson Garcia

17.6

7.3

2.1

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.5

2.9

1.0

F

Pharrel Payne

9.1

5.0

0.9


Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington could be available for Thursday's game after taking a small mental health-related break.

Who is Ball State's projected starting five?  

 Michigan's Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Dug McDaniel

19.0

4.2

5.0

G

Nimari Burnett

12.3

4.4

1.4

F

Olivier Nkamhoua

17.2

7.5

2.7

F

Tarris Reed

8.1

6.0

0.5

F

Terrance Williams

12.3

4.4

1.4
Based off last game ...

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

83

96

65

Michigan

59

63

59

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

56.8%

18.3%

34.4%

34.3

Michigan

56.3%

18.3%

33.6%

33.1

Prediction: Michigan 78 - Minnesota 75

This is a tough one to pick as Minnesota has been playing the better basketball recently but this is a Michigan team that could snap into form quickly and if they do so, they'd become a dangerous team quite quickly. That being said, that's far from a given this season. For now, we'll give the Wolverines a slight advantage with the home-court advantage but by no means would we be surprised if the Gophers find a way to win this one.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement