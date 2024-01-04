Minnesota enters heart of Big Ten schedule on Thursday against Michigan
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1) will be in action for the first time in 2024 on Thursday night as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1). The Gophers enter the new year with a five-game winning streak with all five wins by double-digits including an 80-62 win over Maine last Friday.
Michigan, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down start to the season but has struggled as late with five losses in their last seven games. The Wolverines have lost back-to-back games to Florida (106-101) and McNeese State (87-76), they also dropped games to Texas Tech, Oregon, and Indiana over their last seven games while defeating Iowa and Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines have been very good on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 83.2 points per game but their defense has struggled in a major way, allowing 79.1 points per night.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: January 4, 2024, 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Crisler Center (12,707) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -6.5 / Total: 151.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
11.6
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
7.6
|
3.6
|
7.5
|
F
|
17.6
|
7.3
|
2.1
|
F
|
10.5
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
F
|
9.1
|
5.0
|
0.9
|
Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington could be available for Thursday's game after taking a small mental health-related break.
Who is Ball State's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
19.0
|
4.2
|
5.0
|
G
|
12.3
|
4.4
|
1.4
|
F
|
17.2
|
7.5
|
2.7
|
F
|
8.1
|
6.0
|
0.5
|
F
|
12.3
|
4.4
|
1.4
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
83
|
96
|
65
|
Michigan
|
59
|
63
|
59
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
56.8%
|
18.3%
|
34.4%
|
34.3
|
Michigan
|
56.3%
|
18.3%
|
33.6%
|
33.1
Prediction: Michigan 78 - Minnesota 75
This is a tough one to pick as Minnesota has been playing the better basketball recently but this is a Michigan team that could snap into form quickly and if they do so, they'd become a dangerous team quite quickly. That being said, that's far from a given this season. For now, we'll give the Wolverines a slight advantage with the home-court advantage but by no means would we be surprised if the Gophers find a way to win this one.
