The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1) will be in action for the first time in 2024 on Thursday night as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1). The Gophers enter the new year with a five-game winning streak with all five wins by double-digits including an 80-62 win over Maine last Friday.

Michigan, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down start to the season but has struggled as late with five losses in their last seven games. The Wolverines have lost back-to-back games to Florida (106-101) and McNeese State (87-76), they also dropped games to Texas Tech, Oregon, and Indiana over their last seven games while defeating Iowa and Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines have been very good on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 83.2 points per game but their defense has struggled in a major way, allowing 79.1 points per night.