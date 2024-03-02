Minnesota erases 23-point deficit to defeat Penn State 75-70
During the first half on Saturday afternoon's Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Minnesota, it looked like the Nittany Lions were going to run away with a victory. But the Minnesota Golden Gophers were not going to allow the Nittany Lions to spoil their senior day festivities.
In a 75-70 win, the Golden Gophers erased a once 23-point deficit to the Nittany Lions thanks in part to a 19-point performance from Cam Christie and an 18-point, eight assist game from Elijah Hawkins.
The Golden Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions, 57-29 over the final 25 minutes of the game.
It was an abysmal start for the Golden Gophers on senior day and with just five minutes left in the first half, Ben Johnson's program found themselves trailing 41-18.
However, a 12-1 run for Minnesota over the final five minutes of action would be a turning point for the Golden Gophers, cutting the 41-19 lead to 42-30 heading into halftime.
The Gophers would pick up where they left off coming out of halftime, continuously chipping away from the Nittany Lions' double-digit lead.
At the 12:42 mark, they would cut the lead into single digits at 53-44,. The Gophers wouldn't stop there, eventually taking the lead with 4:41 to go in the game at 58-57, Penn State would briefly recapture the lead with under three minutes to go but a 7-0 Minnesota run would put the Gophers up for good.
The Golden Gophers would finish the game on a 13-7 run over the final two minutes of action to take the 75-70 victory over the Nittany Lions.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cam Christie gets the player of the game honors for the Golden Gophers with 19 points in the win including 13 points coming in the second half. Christie was 5-of-14 from the ffield including 1-of-4 from three-point range but was perfect from the free throw line going 8-for-8. He also had two rebounds and two assists.
UP NEXT
The Gophers will be back in action on Wednesday, March 6 as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena for the Gophers home finale for the 2023-24 season.
