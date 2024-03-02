During the first half on Saturday afternoon's Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Minnesota, it looked like the Nittany Lions were going to run away with a victory. But the Minnesota Golden Gophers were not going to allow the Nittany Lions to spoil their senior day festivities.

In a 75-70 win, the Golden Gophers erased a once 23-point deficit to the Nittany Lions thanks in part to a 19-point performance from Cam Christie and an 18-point, eight assist game from Elijah Hawkins.

The Golden Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions, 57-29 over the final 25 minutes of the game.

It was an abysmal start for the Golden Gophers on senior day and with just five minutes left in the first half, Ben Johnson's program found themselves trailing 41-18.

However, a 12-1 run for Minnesota over the final five minutes of action would be a turning point for the Golden Gophers, cutting the 41-19 lead to 42-30 heading into halftime.