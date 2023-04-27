As the Gophers continue to look for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle they offered Corner Canyon (UT) standout Isaac Wilson. If the name and face look familiar, there's a good reason. Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU standout and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. This is a bit of a longshot for the Gophers, it seems very likely he stays at home in Utah, and BYU is the favorite right now. It's not a lock he ends up in Pravo but it seems highly likely.

The Gophers have also recently offered 2024 Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and Arkansas's Drake Lindsey.