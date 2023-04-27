Minnesota extends new offers to pair of 2024 prospects
The Minnesota Golden Gophers extended a pair of offers to 2024 prospects on Wednesday.
As the Gophers continue to look for their quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle they offered Corner Canyon (UT) standout Isaac Wilson. If the name and face look familiar, there's a good reason. Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU standout and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. This is a bit of a longshot for the Gophers, it seems very likely he stays at home in Utah, and BYU is the favorite right now. It's not a lock he ends up in Pravo but it seems highly likely.
The Gophers have also recently offered 2024 Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and Arkansas's Drake Lindsey.
The Gophers also offerd Arlington Heights (IL) three-star offensvie lineman William Nolan. He holds offers from Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, and Syracuse in addition to his new offer from the Gophers. the Gophers on the surface should have a legitimate chance to land the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle.
Gophers currently have a top-25 recruiting class
It's been a good start this cycle for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. The Gophers hold 11 commitments so far and have been hot since late March, picking up seven commitments since March 22. Their class currently ranks 19th in the country.
============================
