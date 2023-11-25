The Minnesota Golden Gophers were unable to stop Braelon Allen and in the process fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 28-14 in their regular-season finale. The loss drops the Gophers overall record this season to 5-7, failing to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017. For the game, the Gophers were outgained 412 to 286 including allowing 267 rushing yards with star Badger tailback Braelon Allen accumulating 165 yards and two touchdowns in the game. It's the third game this season in which the Gophers allowed 200+ rushing yards.

Early on, it looked like it could be the Gophers' day. Offensively, they started the game with a six-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a Jordan Nubin touchdown run. Defensively, it started just as strong forcing punts on both of the Badgers' first two drives including forcing a three-and-out on their second drive. The Badgers's offense was able to tie the game early in the second quarter on an extensive 11-play, 86-yard drive which was capped off by a Braelon Allen five-yard touchdown run. After scoring on their opening drive, the Gophers' offense struggled, garnering just 31 yards over their next three drives. They would finally be able to break through once again at the 4:30 mark of the second quarter, as Athan Kaliakmanis found Daniel Jackson for a seven-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Kaliakmanis had a decent but not great day for the Gophers, completing 16-of-28 passing attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown. He also had one interception late in the game to seal the Gophers' fate. Jackson, who had a strong 2023 season totaled nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The score would be the final time the Gophers would find the endzone in the loss.

Wisconsin would tie the game less than two minutes after Jackson's touchdown reception as Tanner Mordecai found his top wide receiver Will Pauling for an 11-yard touchdown pass to send the game into halftime tied up at 14-14. In the second half, Minnesota would have offensive success, driving into Wisconsin territory on three straight drives but were unable to convert those drives into points. They would punt from Wisconsin's 42-yard line, turn the ball over on downs on Wisconsin's 27, and fumble on Wisconsin's 39-yard line. The Gophers' defense would force a Badgers' punt on their first drive of the second half but would allow touchdowns on each of their next two drives on a 4-yard touchdown run by Braelon Allen and a five-yard touchdown reception by Riley Nowakowski, giving the Badgers a 28-14 lead. The Gophers would have multiple opportunities following the touchdowns from Wisconsin including the aforementioned turnover on downs on Wisconsin's 27-yard line. To seal their fate, Minnesota had the ball for just two plays in the final 8:14 of the game thanks to back-to-back turnovers on a Daniel Jackson fumble and an Athan Kaliamanis interception.



Key figures

- Jordan Nubin led Minnesota in rushing with 24 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. - Cody Lindenberg led the Gophers in tackles in the game with 11 including six solo tackles and one TFL.

Up Next: