Minnesota falls 45-31 to Ohio State in season opener

Try as they might, Minnesota was eventually overpowered by Ohio State by a final score of 45-31 on Thursday night.

A Noah Ruggles 35-yard field goal put the Buckeyes up 10-0 with 12:50 remaining in the second quarter and the game started to look one-sided.

Then, P.J. Fleck decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at Minnesota's own 29-yard line. The result was a 56-yard run by Mohamed Ibrahim.

Two plays later, Tanner Morgan hit Dylan Wright for a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Minnesota on the scoreboard, trailing 10-7.

Minnesota cornerback Terrell Smith picked off Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud on an overthrow intended for Chris Olave.

The Gophers took advantage of the mistake, putting together an 8-play, 37-yard drive that cumulated with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Ibrahim.

Minnesota entered halftime with a 14-10 lead.