Minnesota falls 45-31 to Ohio State in season opener
Try as they might, Minnesota was eventually overpowered by Ohio State by a final score of 45-31 on Thursday night.
A Noah Ruggles 35-yard field goal put the Buckeyes up 10-0 with 12:50 remaining in the second quarter and the game started to look one-sided.
Then, P.J. Fleck decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at Minnesota's own 29-yard line. The result was a 56-yard run by Mohamed Ibrahim.
Two plays later, Tanner Morgan hit Dylan Wright for a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Minnesota on the scoreboard, trailing 10-7.
Minnesota cornerback Terrell Smith picked off Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud on an overthrow intended for Chris Olave.
The Gophers took advantage of the mistake, putting together an 8-play, 37-yard drive that cumulated with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Ibrahim.
Minnesota entered halftime with a 14-10 lead.
Both teams traded touchdowns early in the third quarter, then CJ Stroud hit Garrett Wilson with a 56-yard touchdown strike to put the Buckeyes up 24-21 with 5:12 remaining.
It was a lead Ohio State wouldn't relinquish the rest of the night.
A strip sack by Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison on Tanner Morgan was picked up and returned by Haskell Garrett and retuned 32-yards for a score to extend the Buckeyes lead to 31-21.
Matthew Trickett's 46-yard field goal helped trim Minnesota's deficit to 31-24 until Stroud's next completion found running back Treyveyon Henderson, who scampered 70 yards for a touchdown; 38-24 Ohio State.
Bryce Williams' two-yard touchdown run kept Minnesota close at 38-31 with 5:31 remaining in the game, however, Stroud connected with Olave for another big 61-yard catch and score to put the dagger in any hopes of a Gophers miracle.
For the Gophers, Tanner Morgan finished 14-25 passing for 205 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dylan Wright had a stellar debut for the Gophers, hauling in five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Minnesota was led in tackles by Mariano Sori-Marin with six while Coney Durr added three tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Notes:
- Minnesota was without one of their most reliable weapons on offense in wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who warmed up in pregame but didn't play.
- Now, the Gophers might be without their most reliable weapon on offense as Mohamed Ibrahim when down with apparent left-leg injury towards the end of the third quarter. Ibrahim was scene wearing a walking boot around his left leg as he walked to the locker room in the third quarter.
- Before his injury, Ibrahim finished the game with 164 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 30 carries. It was his ninth straight game rushing for over 100+ yards.
- Safety Jordan Howden was also pulled from the game in the second quarter with an apparent right leg injury. He had four tackles for the Gophers before being taken out of the game.
