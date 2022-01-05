Minnesota Falls To Illinois 53-76

Minnesota was back in action for the first time in roughly two weeks, and the rust showed as they struggled to contain an Illinois team filled with size and skill. After showing promise late in the first half, Minnesota just couldn't get anything going in the second half as Illinois pulled away for the win. After watching the game and going through some stats, these are three key takeaways from the performance.

Can't Contain Kofi

Let's face it, Kofi Cockburn has been dominant all year. He came into the game averaging over 20 ppg, so expecting to shut him down would have been non-sense. However, the Gophers just couldn't do anything about his size and strength down low, as he continued to get deep post position and easy entry passes. Once he caught the ball on the block you could pretty much put two points on the board, so preventing entry to him was a must. I was really surprised the Gophers didn't try to throw in some zone defenses to try to make things difficult for him. Without a ton of length down low, you'd think mixing in a zone could make things interesting. We saw the Gophers experiment with a couple of zone defenses earlier in the season and have some success, so after last night I wouldn't be surprised if they start throwing in some more zone action to slow down some of the better posts in the Big 10.

Minnesota Was Shy On The Trigger

Minnesota isn't a team that relies on the three, but they typically take a good amount of three point attempts in just about every game. Last night that wasn't the case, as they went just 3-15 from beyond the arc, and seemingly tried to beat Illinois at their own game. Jamison Battle only got off three shots from beyond the arc, which is a miniscule number when you consider he averages over 7 attempts per game this season. In a game where Minnesota was outmatched in terms of size, I was surprised they didn't look to get more good shots from deep. When Eric Curry is taking more threes than Luke Loewe and EJ Stephens combined, that's not really a good sign. Especially considering that most of Illinois' guards were around 6'1, it would make things a bit easier for some of Minnesota's guards to get up a clean look over the closeout.

Heads Up And Move On

For everyone that watched last night, I think we can agree that that wasn't the same Gophers team we've been watching all season. The grit and discipline just didn't seem to be there. Not sure if you can mark that up to not playing in two weeks or just having a bad night, but it's something the Gophers have to get past. After having an excellent start to the season, Minnesota can't afford to let this one bad game kill all of their momentum moving forward. Minnesota has to get past this game and start looking ahead to their matchup against Indiana, where the Gophers will be tested in a tough road battle.

Key Performers For Minnesota

Eric Curry- 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals Jamison Battle- 10 points, 2 rebounds

Key Performers For Illinois

Kofi Cockburn- 29 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks Jacob Grandison- 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next For Minnesota?