Minnesota Falls To Michigan State 75-67

In the Big 10 conference opener for both sides, Minnesota couldn't keep their undefeated record intact against a top-20 ranked Michigan State team. In a game that looked like it could get ugly in the second half, Minnesota managed to claw back and make things somewhat interesting in the end, before ultimately losing 75-67. Although it's not the outcome that fans wanted, there are still some things to takeaway from the gutsy performance.

Senior Eric Curry scored a team high 18 points in a loss to Michigan State. (https://illinois.rivals.com)

The Gophers Won't Back Down

Despite being undefeated heading into the game, the Gophers were the underdogs against a Michigan State team that is deep, talented, and filled with size. After trailing double-digits at halftime, Michigan State began to extend that lead in the second half and it looked like things could get out of hand. But the Gophers responded and didn't back down from the challenge as they had the game in single digits with a couple minutes to play, and were able to keep things tight at the end. Even when the crowd seemed to be out of it and they were trailing big, the guys on the floor showed a lot of fight to keep putting together runs to claw back into the game. Especially in the Big 10, Minnesota is going to have less individual talent than most teams they play. At most spots on the floor guys are going to be going up against players who are bigger and more athletic than them. What the Gophers showed last night is that they aren't afraid of that challenge, and instead they want to go out and compete with those types of players and show that they can stick with them. Michigan State seems to be one of the better teams in the conference as they typically are, so despite the loss it was encouraging to see that fight and determination to keep things close in the end.

Eric Curry's Experienced Showed

This season has typically been dominated by Jamison Battle and Payton Willis in the scoring department, but last night it was the veteran Eric Curry who stepped up and put up a team high 18 points. I think that his experience playing against Big 10 competition showed, as he didn't shy away from the physicality, and was making smart plays to get good looks around the basket. He may not have the height of most Big 10 centers, but he found ways to get low post position and power through for buckets. In the second half with the offense stalled, he had a really nice slip to the basket that led to two points. As one of the only players on the team with experience going up against teams as good as Michigan State consistently, he knew what he had to do to produce. Although the team ultimately made some adjustments to come back late, that lack of high level experience seemed to show in some of the new faces.

Struggles From Beyond The Arc Hurt

Jamison Battle shot 3-8 from beyond the arc last night. By no means are those great numbers, but it's a decent showing from beyond the arc for the 6'7 forward. What did the rest of the team shoot? Just 3-15 from deep, good for just 20% outside of Battle's shots. Including last night's numbers, Minnesota shoots 35% from deep this season. If Minnesota, not including Jamison Battle (who actually shoots slightly below the team average) had shot even 33% from three, they would have had six more points on the board. And when you have a good team within single digits, those six points would mean a lot. I don't think Minnesota is a team that's going to live or die by the three, but it certainly hurts to shoot just 6-23 as a team. Payton Willis and EJ Stephens combined for 2-10 from deep, and with both of them shooting at over 40% from 3P this season, it's hard to imagine that they'll shoot it that poorly against Michigan on Saturday.

Key Performers For Minnesota

Eric Curry- 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Jamison Battle- 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks EJ Stephens- 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Key Performers For Michigan State

Gabe Brown- 15 points, 8 rebounds Tyson Walker- 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Malik Hall- 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next For Minnesota?