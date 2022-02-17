Minnesota Falls To Penn State 46-67

Just five days after defeating Penn State at home, Minnesota was unable to get anything going offensively as they lost to PSU 46-67 on the road. It was a poor performance from a tired Minnesota team, and here are three takeaways from the game.

Offensive Struggles Continue

On Tuesday night Minnesota scored just 45 points, and today they put up only 46 points in the loss. Outside of Jamison Battle not a single player scored in double figures as the game began to get out of hand in the second half. Eric Curry, who scored 22 points against Penn State over the weekend, was held to just 1 point. Payton Willis struggled for the second straight game, and as a team Minnesota shot worse from two than they did from beyond the arc. Offensively there just wasn't much movement even at the very start of the game, as this team struggled to create good looks in the half-court.

Penn State Wins The Paint

Minnesota simply lost the paint battle to a strong and physical Penn State team. This team has some strong and physical wings as well as a bruising big man and that led them to scoring 40 points in the paint. Minnesota just didn't have an answer inside, as they were unable to prevent low-post touches and keep guys from getting to the rim off the dribble. Minnesota was able to prevent many offensive rebounds, but a lot of that also had to do with Penn State shooting such a high percentage.

Long Season Taking A Toll

Minnesota has just seemed worn out over the last few games. The Big Ten schedule is grueling, as there's no such thing as an easy game. It's even harder when a team has 4 games in 8 days, and is on the road for multiple. Even at the start of the game Minnesota just wasn't moving off the ball as they don't have the depth to play fast on both ends of the floor. This leads to low percentage looks late in the shot clock , and late game struggles as players struggle to elevate to knock down their shots. We'll see if Minnesota has the legs to keep competitive and pick up another win before the season ends.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle- 16 points Luke Loewe- 8 points

Key Players For Penn State