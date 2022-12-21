News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 07:23:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Minnesota Football 2022 Early Signing Day Central

The Gopher
Report

Good morning Gopher fans, the day is finally here. As today progresses, the Gophers are expected to sign each of their 20 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Gopher Report will have you covered regarding all things Minnesota football recruiting throughout the entirety of the early signing period.

Below, you will be able to follow along with us here, on our forums, and on social media. We'll be updating each of these throughout the day with the latest information coming out of Minnesota's signing day.

UPDATES:

8:25 A.M. Last but not least, Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer

COMMIT STORY: Gophers continue to add to receiver room in Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer

Spencer was a name that really only came up on the Gophers' radar over the last week and one that P.J. Fleck and his program quickly moved on. The former Charlotte 49er was on campus this past weekend for an official visit and the coaching staff sealed the deal. The former Conference USA Freshman of the Year is coming off 57 receptions, 943 yards, and nine touchdown seasons. Over his two seasons with Charlotte, he totaled 85 receptions, 1,324 yards, and 15 touchdowns.



8:20 A.M. "205 pounds of American muscle and hustle"

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota Football lands second transfer in as many days in LB Ryan Selig

For Western Michigan this season, Selig played in all 13 games, recording 747 snaps. Over those 13 games, he recorded 72 total tackles, a career-high as well as 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Over his career in Kalamazoo, Selig recorded 153 career tackles including 13.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries.


8:17 A.M. ... Jack Henderson joins Collins and Crooms from the transfer portal

COMMIT STORY: SE Louisiana safety Jack Henderson finds new home with Minnesota

Henderson was a transfer portal target that emerged over the last week for the Gophers, quickly being offered and scheduling an official visit for this past weekend. The All-Southland conference selection totaled 82 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during his career for Southeastern Louisiana.

8:15 A.M. ... The former Tar Heel officially becomes a Gopher

COMMIT STORY: Gophers address defensive line needs in UNC transfer Chris Collins

Collins will come to Minneapolis as a graduate transfer. During his time in Chapel Hill, Collins totaled 69 tackles over five seasons including 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble. This season, he recorded 20 tackles including eight solo.


8:13 A.M ... Hayes finishes off the 2023 commits

COMMIT STORY: Three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Versatile player for Pine Forest, not just a weapon on offense but a super returner on kickoffs. Shows above-average speed with the ability to hit another gear in the open field, quality vision and elusiveness as well. Good ball tracking skills to go along with quality body control, being able to adjust to passes in the air.


8:10 A.M. ... Mister! Mister!

COMMIT STORY: Gophers continue to stock up on the offensive line with OT De'Eric Mister

SCOUTING REPORT: Mister will bring great size with him to Minneapolis, has quality athleticism and good footwork. May take a few years but as a finished project could be a quite good offensive tackle.


8:05 A.M ... From the Lone Star State to the Gopher State

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota lands 2023 DT Theorin Randle

SCOUTING REPORT: Quality frame at 6-foot-3 with the ability to add another 20-30 pounds of muscle and weight easily. Good first step and quality burst for someone of his size, shows the ability to fight off blocks thanks to hand fighting and pure strength. Good motor and closing speed when chasing down ball carriers.


8:00 A.M. ... Gophers dip into North Dakota for EDGE Karter Menz

COMMIT STORY: North Dakota LB Karter Menz commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Menz will make the move to defensive end at the next level thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, he'll need to add quite a bit of weight to his frame before seeing the field but the athleticism is there for the North Dakota native. He has a quick first step, shows a good bend, and hand fighting skills in order to get into the backfield.


7:55 A.M. .. The best in Minnesota stay in Minnesota..

COMMIT STORY: Gophers land commitment from 2023 in-state OL Reese Tripp

SCOUTING REPORT: Offensive tackle with elite size and shows solid athleticism for someone his size, good upper body strength. Footwork appears to be good as well, will have some refining to do but overall is a well rounded tackle prospect.


COMMIT STORY: Jerome Williams Still Stoked About Gopher Commitment

SCOUTING REPORT: Will likely move to guard at the next level for Minnesota. Good size for a guard prospect and shows really good athleticism that will allow him to excel at the position.


7:50 A.M. Recent Illinois commit, Matt Kingsbury inks with the Gophers

COMMIT STORY: 2023 Illinois LB Matt Kingsbury commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: May not be the most athletic linebacker but he shows a high motor and high football IQ that makes up for any physical shortcomings.


7:45 A.M. A pair of tight ends join the Gophers...

COMMIT STORY: Maple Grove (MN) TE Sam Peters Commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Good size for a tight end already with more room to grow, quick burst to his game that allows him to get separation from quite a bit of linebackers, quality route runner as well as blocker in both the passing and rushing attack. Appears to be a solid route runner as well with consistent hands, will be provide a strong presence in the middle of the field for the Gophers. Definitely will be more suited for passing than blocking.


COMMIT STORY: Walsh discusses his Minnesota pledge

SCOUTING REPORT: Will play tight end at the next level for Minnesota, solid 6-foot-4 frame, should be able to add on another 20-30 pounds to his frame. Shows the ability to be a play maker throughout the field, good athleticism and catch radius with the ability to adjust while the ball is in the air, consistent strong hands and body control.


7:30 A.M. Massive OT Greg Johnson is officially a Gopher

COMMIT STORY: Prior Lake (Minn.) OL Greg Johnson the latest in-state commitment

SCOUTING REPORT: Projects well to center at the next level with good size and athleticism for the position. Quick to the punch and great at creating leverage for himself. Shows all the traits to be a superb run blocker at the next level, should be able to grow into a strong pass blocker as well.


7:20 A.M. ... Another pair of Minnesota natives sign to stay home

COMMIT STORY: Prior Lake (MN) DT Martin Owusu Commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Will be a defensive tackle for the Gophers....Good quick step and is quick to the point of attack, shows good upper body strength and the ability to get consistent leverage on opposing offensive lineman.


COMMIT STORY: 2023 Hutchinson (MN) LB Alex Elliott Commits to Gophers

SCOUTING REPORT: Solid size for a linebacker but will need to add more weight before he sees the field. Has shown the athleticism to play corner in high school, so you're getting quite an athletic linebacker here who will be versatile enough to do a little bit of everything. An intriguing athlete to say the least.


7:15 A.M. - Minnesota native Garrison Mornoe joins the fun

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota DB Garrison Monroe commits to the Gophers


7:10 A.M ... The first transfer portal addition of the day

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota Football lands Western Michigan wideout Corey Crooms

Crooms was one of the Gophers' biggest transfer portal targets this month and they quickly moved on the Western Michigan native before landing him a week ago after hosting him for an official visit .



6:45 A.M. .... Another batch of signees are in

COMMIT STORY: Florida safety Kerry Brown commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: High end productive safety out of Naples. Shows strong play recognition and reaction skills, shows the ability to play both well in coverage but also downhill against the run. Could be a special teams contributor with plenty of experience returning kicks as well.


Another last minute flip for the Gophers, P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon flipped McWilliams away from Purdue on Monday after hosting him for an official visit over the weekend.

SCOUTING REPORT: McWilliams is a smooth route runner and shows great athleticism as well. Should be a productive wide receiver for the Gophers once he sees the field.

6:40 A.M.

A little bit behind here so will lump these players all together...

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota lands 3-star quarterback Drew Viotto

SCOUTING REPORT: Prototypical size for a quarterback with a quality 6-foot-4 frame, good, consistent, and rather effortless motion, shows a rather strong arm and quality accuracy. Could grow into a starting quarterback for the Gophers and will provide be a quality backup in the meantime.


COMMIT STORY: Minnesota adds size and versatility in OL Phillip Daniels

A late cycle flip from Vanderbilt, the Gophers made a strong push for the Georgia native over the last week before getting him on campus for an official visit this past weekend. He would end up flipping to the Gophers on Monday morning.

COMMITMENT STORY: Gophers flip three-star wide receiver Kenric Lanier from Vanderbilt

The Gophers add their second high production running back and another great athlete in Harrisburg (PA) native Marquese Williams.

COMMIT STORY: Three-star RB Marquese Williams commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Might be a little smaller than his listed 5-foot-10, 180-pound but overall a high quality running back prospect who shows the ability to both run between the tackles and off the edge. Good vision and speed that allows him to be a home run threat whenever he touches the ball.


6:06 A.M

There was some questions if Bryan would in fact sign with the Gophers this morning but those questions were answered on Tuesday when he confirmed to TGR he would be signing with the Gophers.

Scouting Report: Bryan is a versatile wide receiver who shows high quality athleticism and ball tracking skills, a quality route runner with good body control. High production player at Benedictine Military School.

6:03 A.M.


The crown jewel of Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class is the first one to officially become a Gopher. P.J. Fleck and the staff held off Michigan as well as other late arrivers for the four-star athlete to sign him on Wednesday.

COMMIT STORY: Three-star ATH Darius Taylor Commits to Minnesota

SCOUTING REPORT: Elite running back prospect with tremendous vision and strong burst that allows him to breakaway into the open field. Highly productive as a senior for Walled Wake Western and rose up the Rivals rankings, becoming a four-star prospect in the process. Should be able to play right away at the next level.


