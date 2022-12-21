Good morning Gopher fans, the day is finally here. As today progresses, the Gophers are expected to sign each of their 20 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Gopher Report will have you covered regarding all things Minnesota football recruiting throughout the entirety of the early signing period. Below, you will be able to follow along with us here, on our forums, and on social media. We'll be updating each of these throughout the day with the latest information coming out of Minnesota's signing day. SIGNING DAY RELATED LINKS

UPDATES:

8:25 A.M. Last but not least, Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer

COMMIT STORY: Gophers continue to add to receiver room in Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer Spencer was a name that really only came up on the Gophers' radar over the last week and one that P.J. Fleck and his program quickly moved on. The former Charlotte 49er was on campus this past weekend for an official visit and the coaching staff sealed the deal. The former Conference USA Freshman of the Year is coming off 57 receptions, 943 yards, and nine touchdown seasons. Over his two seasons with Charlotte, he totaled 85 receptions, 1,324 yards, and 15 touchdowns.





8:20 A.M. "205 pounds of American muscle and hustle"

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota Football lands second transfer in as many days in LB Ryan Selig For Western Michigan this season, Selig played in all 13 games, recording 747 snaps. Over those 13 games, he recorded 72 total tackles, a career-high as well as 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Over his career in Kalamazoo, Selig recorded 153 career tackles including 13.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries.



8:17 A.M. ... Jack Henderson joins Collins and Crooms from the transfer portal

COMMIT STORY: SE Louisiana safety Jack Henderson finds new home with Minnesota Henderson was a transfer portal target that emerged over the last week for the Gophers, quickly being offered and scheduling an official visit for this past weekend. The All-Southland conference selection totaled 82 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during his career for Southeastern Louisiana.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZeKAmXMgcmVhZHkgdG8gYmUgYSBHb3BoZXIhIFdlbGNvbWUgdG8g TWlubmVzb3RhLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY2sx MmhlbmRlcnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFjazEyaGVuZGVy c29uPC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv Um93V2l0aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Um93V2l0aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV3ZTREN4VExT YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1d2U0RDeFRMU2M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWlubmVzb3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDU1Njc5NjI2NTEyOTU3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8:15 A.M. ... The former Tar Heel officially becomes a Gopher

COMMIT STORY: Gophers address defensive line needs in UNC transfer Chris Collins Collins will come to Minneapolis as a graduate transfer. During his time in Chapel Hill, Collins totaled 69 tackles over five seasons including 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble. This season, he recorded 20 tackles including eight solo.



8:13 A.M ... Hayes finishes off the 2023 commits

COMMIT STORY: Three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: Versatile player for Pine Forest, not just a weapon on offense but a super returner on kickoffs. Shows above-average speed with the ability to hit another gear in the open field, quality vision and elusiveness as well. Good ball tracking skills to go along with quality body control, being able to adjust to passes in the air.



8:10 A.M. ... Mister! Mister!

COMMIT STORY: Gophers continue to stock up on the offensive line with OT De'Eric Mister SCOUTING REPORT: Mister will bring great size with him to Minneapolis, has quality athleticism and good footwork. May take a few years but as a finished project could be a quite good offensive tackle.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBiZWluZyBuYW1lZCBBbGwtU3RhdGUgYW5kIEFsbC1Db25m ZXJlbmNlIGluIGhpcyBzZW5pb3Igc2Vhc29uLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlRXJpY01pc3Rlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARGVFcmljTWlzdGVyPC9hPiBpcyByZWFkeSB0byBicmluZyBoaXMgc2tp bGwgdG8gdGhlIE1hcm9vbiAmYW1wOyBHb2xkISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUm93V2l0aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm93V2l0aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYnhudE8wZ1IzTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J4bnRP MGdSM088L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29w aGVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29w aGVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1NjU0OTk5NDA3NzM4ODg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8:05 A.M ... From the Lone Star State to the Gopher State

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota lands 2023 DT Theorin Randle SCOUTING REPORT: Quality frame at 6-foot-3 with the ability to add another 20-30 pounds of muscle and weight easily. Good first step and quality burst for someone of his size, shows the ability to fight off blocks thanks to hand fighting and pure strength. Good motor and closing speed when chasing down ball carriers.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZWVoYXcsIGhl4oCZcyBhIEdvcGhlciEgQSB0d28tc3BvcnQgc3Rh ciwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVvcmluUj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlb3JpblI8L2E+IGlzIHJlYWR5IHRvIGJl IGEgc3RhciBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb3BoZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29waGVyczwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2w3RDNIRlRhN3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sN0QzSEZUYTdzPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTY0NDc4NzcwMzQ4MDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

8:00 A.M. ... Gophers dip into North Dakota for EDGE Karter Menz

COMMIT STORY: North Dakota LB Karter Menz commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: Menz will make the move to defensive end at the next level thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, he'll need to add quite a bit of weight to his frame before seeing the field but the athleticism is there for the North Dakota native. He has a quick first step, shows a good bend, and hand fighting skills in order to get into the backfield.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyBEYWsg4p6h77iPIERpbmt5dG93biEgV2VsY29tZSB0byBNaW5u ZXNvdGEsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2FydGVyTWVu ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2FydGVyTWVuejwvYT4hIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb3dXaXRoVXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb3dXaXRoVXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JNzdJNTFXM0dsIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSTc3STUxVzNHbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBHb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU2MzUxODQ5NzAw MTQ3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

7:55 A.M. .. The best in Minnesota stay in Minnesota..

COMMIT STORY: Gophers land commitment from 2023 in-state OL Reese Tripp SCOUTING REPORT: Offensive tackle with elite size and shows solid athleticism for someone his size, good upper body strength. Footwork appears to be good as well, will have some refining to do but overall is a well rounded tackle prospect.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIEthc3Nvbi1NYW50b3J2aWxsZSB0byBEaW5reXRvd24hIFdl bGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIEdvcGhlcnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVHJpcHBSZWVzZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJpcHBS ZWVzZTwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2g0OVJraHRT MFQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oNDlSa2h0UzBUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjA1NTYxOTYzNjUxNTM0ODQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

COMMIT STORY: Jerome Williams Still Stoked About Gopher Commitment SCOUTING REPORT: Will likely move to guard at the next level for Minnesota. Good size for a guard prospect and shows really good athleticism that will allow him to excel at the position.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTm8uIDIgRVNQTiBsaW5lbWFuIGlzIHN0YXlpbmcgaG9tZSEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ub2xpbWl0amVyb21lP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBub2xpbWl0amVyb21lPC9hPiBpcyBEaW5r eXRvd24gYm91bmQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJnUHlL R0FFRmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yZ1B5S0dBRUZlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjA1NTYyNzgxNjcxMDM0ODgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7:50 A.M. Recent Illinois commit, Matt Kingsbury inks with the Gophers

COMMIT STORY: 2023 Illinois LB Matt Kingsbury commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: May not be the most athletic linebacker but he shows a high motor and high football IQ that makes up for any physical shortcomings.





7:45 A.M. A pair of tight ends join the Gophers...

COMMIT STORY: Maple Grove (MN) TE Sam Peters Commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: Good size for a tight end already with more room to grow, quick burst to his game that allows him to get separation from quite a bit of linebackers, quality route runner as well as blocker in both the passing and rushing attack. Appears to be a solid route runner as well with consistent hands, will be provide a strong presence in the middle of the field for the Gophers. Definitely will be more suited for passing than blocking.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIDIwMjIgNkEgU3RhdGUgQ2hhbXAgd2l0aCBNYXBsZSBHcm92ZSwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYW1wZXRlcnNzcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2FtcGV0ZXJzc3M8L2E+IGJyaW5ncyBhIGNo YW1waW9uc2hpcCBtZW50YWxpdHkgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb3BoZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29waGVyczwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb3dXaXRoVXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb3dXaXRoVXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85SUFnajJSdFNYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUlB Z2oyUnRTWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBH b3BoZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H b3BoZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU1ODgwMDg4MjEwMjI3Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

COMMIT STORY: Walsh discusses his Minnesota pledge SCOUTING REPORT: Will play tight end at the next level for Minnesota, solid 6-foot-4 frame, should be able to add on another 20-30 pounds to his frame. Shows the ability to be a play maker throughout the field, good athleticism and catch radius with the ability to adjust while the ball is in the air, consistent strong hands and body control.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRWFzdCBTdWJ1cmJhbiBDYXRob2xpYyBDb25mZXJlbmNlIE9m ZmVuc2l2ZSBQbGF5ZXIgb2YgdGhlIFllYXIgaXMgcmVhZHkgdG8gZGF3biB0 aGUgTWFyb29uICZhbXA7IEdvbGQhIFdlbGNvbWUgdG8gTWlubmVzb3RhLCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpZXJjZVdhbHNoNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGllcmNlV2Fsc2g3PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FQTk9RSGR5RlkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hUE5PUUhkeUZZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFs bCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTU5ODYyODM4MTQ5MTIw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7:30 A.M. Massive OT Greg Johnson is officially a Gopher

COMMIT STORY: Prior Lake (Minn.) OL Greg Johnson the latest in-state commitment SCOUTING REPORT: Projects well to center at the next level with good size and athleticism for the position. Quick to the punch and great at creating leverage for himself. Shows all the traits to be a superb run blocker at the next level, should be able to grow into a strong pass blocker as well.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGNvbnNlbnN1cyBmb3VyLXN0YXIgaXMgc3RheWluZyBob21lIHRv IGRlZmVuZCB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmUhIFdlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIEdv cGhlcnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX2dyZWdqb2hu c29uMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9ncmVnam9obnNvbjE2PC9h PiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUm93V2l0 aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm93V2l0 aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS1hOY3ZVbG9oTiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tYTmN2VWxvaE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVz b3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1NTc2 NDc1MDcyNzk4NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

7:20 A.M. ... Another pair of Minnesota natives sign to stay home

COMMIT STORY: Prior Lake (MN) DT Martin Owusu Commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: Will be a defensive tackle for the Gophers....Good quick step and is quick to the point of attack, shows good upper body strength and the ability to get consistent leverage on opposing offensive lineman.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXJ0aW5vd3Vz dXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1hcnRpbm93dXN1dTwvYT4gaXMg cmVhZHkgdG8gYmUgYSBHb3BoZXIhIFByb3VkIHRvIGtlZXAgdGhlIE5vLiA0 IE1pbm5lc290YSBwcm9zcGVjdCBob21lISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUm93V2l0aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm93V2l0aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vRWpFU0w2d0lreCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VqRVNMNndJ a3g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29waGVy Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVy Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1NTQ2Mjc5NzMyNDI4ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

COMMIT STORY: 2023 Hutchinson (MN) LB Alex Elliott Commits to Gophers SCOUTING REPORT: Solid size for a linebacker but will need to add more weight before he sees the field. Has shown the athleticism to play corner in high school, so you're getting quite an athletic linebacker here who will be versatile enough to do a little bit of everything. An intriguing athlete to say the least.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiBhd2FyZHMgbGFkZW4gY2FyZWVyIGF0IEh1dGNoaW5z b24sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxleHRlbGxpb3R0 MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFsZXh0ZWxsaW90dDIzPC9hPiBp cyByZWFkeSB0byBicmluZyBoaXMgdGFsZW50cyB0byBEaW5reXRvd24hIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb3dXaXRoVXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb3dXaXRoVXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OdjBYaktTbkMzIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTnYwWGpLU25DMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU1NTYxMDIx NjM0MTUwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

7:15 A.M. - Minnesota native Garrison Mornoe joins the fun

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZeKAmXMgc3RheWluZyBob21lISBTaGFrb3BlZSBuYXRpdmUsIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2Fycmlzb25Nb25yb2UxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHYXJyaXNvbk1vbnJvZTE8L2E+LCBpcyBy ZWFkeSB0byBiZSBpbiBEaW5reXRvd24hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzlEYjBiM1JwRGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85RGIwYjNScERi PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTUyODk3ODM1NDI5ODg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7:10 A.M ... The first transfer portal addition of the day

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota Football lands Western Michigan wideout Corey Crooms Crooms was one of the Gophers' biggest transfer portal targets this month and they quickly moved on the Western Michigan native before landing him a week ago after hosting him for an official visit .





6:45 A.M. .... Another batch of signees are in

COMMIT STORY: Florida safety Kerry Brown commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: High end productive safety out of Naples. Shows strong play recognition and reaction skills, shows the ability to play both well in coverage but also downhill against the run. Could be a special teams contributor with plenty of experience returning kicks as well.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIHRoZSBTdW5zaGluZSBTdGF0ZSB0byB0aGUgR3JlYXQgTm9y dGghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2Vycnlicm93bl8x P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrZXJyeWJyb3duXzE8L2E+IGlzIHJl YWR5IHRvIGJlIGEgR29waGVyISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUm93V2l0aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm93V2l0aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vb1pRWExldmpHaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29aUVhMZXZqR2k8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29waGVyRm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1NDI1OTc5NDYxMzA0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another last minute flip for the Gophers, P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon flipped McWilliams away from Purdue on Monday after hosting him for an official visit over the weekend.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIG1lbWJlciBvZiB0aGUgMjAyMiBJbmR5U3RhciBTdXBlciBUZWFt LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RKTWN3aWxsaWFtczk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRKTWN3aWxsaWFtczk8L2E+IGlzIHJl YWR5IHRvIHJlcHJlc2VudCB0aGUgTWFyb29uICZhbXA7IEdvbGQhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb3dXaXRoVXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb3dXaXRoVXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94Skg3VzNFS0dhIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20veEpIN1czRUtHYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBHb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU0MzE4MDU0NzQ3 NzUwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

SCOUTING REPORT: McWilliams is a smooth route runner and shows great athleticism as well. Should be a productive wide receiver for the Gophers once he sees the field.



6:40 A.M.

A little bit behind here so will lump these players all together...



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBsZWFkaW5nIHRoZSBXYXJyaW9ycywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WaW90dG9EcmV3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBWaW90dG9EcmV3PC9hPiBpcyByZWFkeSB0byBqb2luIHRoZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29waGVycz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvcGhlcnM8L2E+IFFC IHJvb20hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jv d1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jv d1dpdGhVczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dsRXg5RGtxNzEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nbEV4OURrcTcxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p bm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1 NTQxMjM2OTQ0NjY2NjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

COMMIT STORY: Minnesota lands 3-star quarterback Drew Viotto SCOUTING REPORT: Prototypical size for a quarterback with a quality 6-foot-4 frame, good, consistent, and rather effortless motion, shows a rather strong arm and quality accuracy. Could grow into a starting quarterback for the Gophers and will provide be a quality backup in the meantime.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgUGVhY2ggU3RhdGUgUGlwZWxpbmUgcmVtYWlucyB3aWRlIG9w ZW4hIFdl4oCZcmUgZXhjaXRlZCB0byB3ZWxjb21lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2VucmljTGFuaWVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBLZW5yaWNMYW5pZXI8L2E+IGludG8gdGhlIFdSIFJvb20hPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jvd1dpdGhVcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Jvd1dpdGhVczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JkcklKaWZoQTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CZHJJSmlmaEEzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTM3NjMyMDk1NzE1 MzMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A late cycle flip from Vanderbilt, the Gophers made a strong push for the Georgia native over the last week before getting him on campus for an official visit this past weekend. He would end up flipping to the Gophers on Monday morning. COMMITMENT STORY: Gophers flip three-star wide receiver Kenric Lanier from Vanderbilt

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBwb3N0aW5nIG92ZXIgNCwwMDAgeWFyZHMgaW4gaGlzIGhp Z2ggc2Nob29sIGNhcmVlciwgQE1hcnF1ZXNlVzUgaXMgYnJpbmdpbmcgdGhl IGdyaW5kIHRvIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29waGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvcGhlcnM8L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUm93V2l0aFVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm93V2l0aFVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v d0FYYmVCeWNxMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dBWGJlQnljcTA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1MzYzNzc1MjA1NDE2OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The Gophers add their second high production running back and another great athlete in Harrisburg (PA) native Marquese Williams. COMMIT STORY: Three-star RB Marquese Williams commits to Minnesota SCOUTING REPORT: Might be a little smaller than his listed 5-foot-10, 180-pound but overall a high quality running back prospect who shows the ability to both run between the tackles and off the edge. Good vision and speed that allows him to be a home run threat whenever he touches the ball.



6:06 A.M

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHR3by10aW1lIFN0YXRlIENoYW1waW9uIGluIEdlb3JnaWEsIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFxdWFuQnJ5YW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFphcXVhbkJyeWFuPC9hPiBpcyByZWFkeSB0byBi cmluZyBoaXMgZGVmZW5zaXZlIHByb3dlc3MgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb3BoZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29waGVyczwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb3dXaXRoVXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb3dXaXRoVXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9waGh6aVp4OTJSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcGhoemlaeDkyUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBHb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTUzNTA3MzAyMDc1NTk2 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

There was some questions if Bryan would in fact sign with the Gophers this morning but those questions were answered on Tuesday when he confirmed to TGR he would be signing with the Gophers.

Scouting Report: Bryan is a versatile wide receiver who shows high quality athleticism and ball tracking skills, a quality route runner with good body control. High production player at Benedictine Military School.



6:03 A.M.