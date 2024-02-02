The Minnesota football program on Friday announced a handful of new hirings as well as promotions on the coaching staff and support staff.

The biggest news is the promotion of defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III to assistant head coach as well as Eric Koehler, who served as an offensive analyst in 2023 as the program's tight ends coach.

Notably, DeLattiboudere's promotion will help keep the rising star assistant on the Gophers staff, as the promotion to assistant head coach often comes with a nice salary raise. The former Gopher defensive lineman is considered one of the top young defensive line coaches in the country. He will likely be targeted for job openings at other programs in the future.

Koehler's promotion to tight ends coach is all of a formality. The long-time coach has been recruiting for the Golden Gophers now for several weeks. He replaces Andrew Sowder whom the program parted ways with in November.

Other notable staff moves include former Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin now serving as the Gophers' Nickel Coach and Assistant Linebackers Coach. Malik Hollings will serve as the assistant defensive line coach while Isaiah Walker and James BGain will be assistant wide receiver and offensive line coaches respectively.

Other moves include Emily Litwin, a long-time staffer being promoted to assistant Director of Football Operations / Family Relations. The Gophers also hired three more support staffers; Lauren Garlow, Dane Kuhn, and Nick Lee.

Garlow will be the Gophers' assistant director of on-campus recruiting after spending time at Miami (OH). Nick Lee will serve as a coordinator of recruiting operations after being a recruiting assistant each of the last two seasons while Kuhl will be the program's new Football Creative Director, bringing extensive experience to the job. In his career, Kuhn has worked with the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Rokkr, Seattle Sound, and Electronic Arts.