Minnesota Football Spring Position Preview: Defensive Line
We continue our spring position previews today by looking at Minnesota's defensive line group which took a few hits this offseason. Among the departures from the defensive line were Gage Keys, Austin Booker, Lorenza Sugers, Trill Carter, and Trey Bixby.
They did, however, sign a trio of defensive linemen as part of their 2023 recruiting class in DT Martin Owusu, DE Karter Menz, and DT Theorin Randle. Currently, Owusu is the only one enrolled on campus - he'll likely redshirt this upcoming spring but could see some playing time. They also brought in Chris COllins from North Carolina, who we'll touch on shortly.
That being said, here's how the Gophers' defensive line's main rotation looks this spring.
STARTERS
DE: Jalen Logan-Redding (2022 stats: 18 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 2 FR)
The 6-foot-4 defensive end started off a tad slow last season but as the season went on, really picked up his level of play. He totaled 462 snaps on the season, rather split between pass rush snaps and run defense snaps. He improved greatly during the season against the run but his pass-rushing abilities still left a bit to be desired. That being said, he is a sound tackler, if a ball carrier comes near him, there's a good chance he'll wrap them up. He'll need to take that next step as a pass rusher this spring but at the least, he'll provide the Gophers with a reliable run defender.
NT: Kyler Baugh (2022 stats: 36 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PD)
Baugh put up some quality stats for the Gophers last season and saw his best work come against the run where he was an average run defender. Like Logan-Redding, he's a reliable tackler, only missing three tackles last season. He'll be looked upon to sure up the middle of the Gophers' front seven much like he did a season ago.
DT: Darnell Jefferies (5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack)
Jefferies will have a chance to start alongside Baught his season after playing a rotational role last season, totaling 179 snaps throughout the season. He had his ups and downs when on the field but overall was a quality rotational piece who wasn't a liability for the Gophers. He'll likely provide the Gophers with a quality presence against the run but does have some upside as a pass rusher in the middle.
RUSH: Danny Striggow (20 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks)
Striggow was the Gophers' best pass rusher last season and returns looking to improve on his 3.5 sacks from last season. He was one of the Gophers' highest-rated defensive players according to Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 70.4. He recorded 11 total pressures including six hurries on top of four sacks that PFF has credited him with. He'll be expected to return in 2023 as the Gophers' top pass rusher.
BACKUPS:
DE: Jah Joyner (15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sack) , Anthony Smith (2 tackles, one sack)
Joyner was one of the Gophers' main rotation pieces on the defensive line last season and was quite productive in his 301 snaps. He recorded the fifth-highest defensive grade of any Gopher last season at 76.6. He'll have a chance to push for starting time this year especially if he continues to be productive as he was a season ago. He was also one of the Gophers' best pass rushers last season, making the most of his opportunities with 32 total pressures on 192 passing-rushing snaps.
Smith, on the other hand, saw very little time on the field last year but should be in line to see more playing time this season.
NT: Logan Richter (4 tackles), Jacob Schuster (1 tackle)
Richter over 11 games didn't see much production but wasn't a liability on the field either. He'll need to step up his game this spring there's no doubt about that but he should be a quality rotational player for the Gophers in the middle. Schuster, on the other hand, only appeared in five games recording 24 snaps. Such a small sample size is hard to gauge but he was solid nonetheless.
DT: Deven Eastern (4 tackles)
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Eastern played in six games last season for the Gophers. He played at a quality level when on the field, especially in stopping the run in the middle of the field. His pash rushing for a defensive tackle was quite solid as well.
RUSH: Chris Collins (20 tackles, 0.5 TFL - at UNC)
Collins transferred into the program this offseason and will be a backup defensive end for the Gophers. His impact at North Carolina was quite minimal last year as a defensive end, recording just 20 tackles including half a tackle for a loss but showed promise at linebacker the season before with 29 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.
