Minnesota freshman WR Dallas Sims enter transfer portal

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota true freshman wide receiver Dallas Sims has decided to enter the transfer portal after just a few months with the program. On Tuesday evening, Sims announced his decision via X.

"I want to start off by thanking Coach Simon and the University of Minnesota Coaching/Academic Staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of Gopher Nation," Sims said. "I would like to announce I am entering my name in the transfer portal with all years of eligibility remaining."

Simms committed to Minnesota last march over offers from nearly 20 programs including Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue.


