Minnesota true freshman wide receiver Dallas Sims has decided to enter the transfer portal after just a few months with the program. On Tuesday evening, Sims announced his decision via X.

"I want to start off by thanking Coach Simon and the University of Minnesota Coaching/Academic Staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of Gopher Nation," Sims said. "I would like to announce I am entering my name in the transfer portal with all years of eligibility remaining."

