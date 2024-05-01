Minnesota freshman WR Dallas Sims enter transfer portal
Minnesota true freshman wide receiver Dallas Sims has decided to enter the transfer portal after just a few months with the program. On Tuesday evening, Sims announced his decision via X.
"I want to start off by thanking Coach Simon and the University of Minnesota Coaching/Academic Staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of Gopher Nation," Sims said. "I would like to announce I am entering my name in the transfer portal with all years of eligibility remaining."
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Simms committed to Minnesota last march over offers from nearly 20 programs including Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation