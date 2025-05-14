Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 2025 Win Total Set at 6.5 by Circa Sports

With the 2025 season continuing to slowly approach, Circa Sports on Tuesday released their season over/under win totals for the Big Ten. The Minnesota Golden Gophers coming off their fourth straight season of reaching a bowl game and sixth in the P.J. Fleck era are once again projected to go bowling in 2025.

Circa Sports currently has Minnesota 2025 over/under win total at 6.5 wins, which is the 11th best in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers have won more than six games in five of their seven seasons under head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers last season were 8-5, including 5-4 in conference play after entering the season with an over/under of 5.5 wins. After a 2-3 start in their first five games, the Gophers won their next four to hit the over. They would lose two of their last three regular-season games but did notably end the regular season with a 24-7 win over Wisconsin before defeating Virginia Tech 24-10 in the Duke' Mayo Bowl.

Leading the way in the Big Ten win totals is Ohio State and Oregon, both projected at 10.5 wins. Penn State sits in third at 10 wins while the next grouping consists of Indiana and Michigan at 8.5 as well as Washington, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and USC are sharing a projected 7.5 win total.,

Currently projected to potentially miss going bowling in 2025 including Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin all at 5.5 wins while Maryland (4.5), Northwestern (4), and Purdue (3) round out the conference.