Minnesota Hockey vs Penn State: How to watch, stats, rankings & more
The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team will travel to University Park (PA) this weekend to take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions for a pair of games this weekend.
The good news for the Gophers is that all the pressure is off of them heading into the weekend as they clinched the Big Ten Championship after Ohio State defeated Michigan on Thursday evening in a shootout. It is the Gophers' second-straight regular season Big Ten championship and their sixth conference title overall.
The Gophers come into the weekend with a 21-8-1 overall record this season but are coming off a 3-1 loss last Saturday night on the road against Wisconsin. That was only after the Bob Motzko's team defeated the Badgers 4-1 last Friday night.
The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, split their series against Ohio State two weeks ago, winning the first game 4-3 before losing the second game 4-2.
The series will also mark a strong final road test for the Gophers before finishing up the regular season at home. On the road this season, the Gophers are 8-5-1, not nearly as strong as they've been at home where they've posted a 13-3 record.
SERIES HISTORY:
All time, Minnesota and Penn State have had quite the matchups. Over their first 40 meetings, the Gophers hold a 21-17-5 advantage over the Nittany Lions. That being said, the Gophers have dominated the Nittany Lions since the 2020-2021 season, winning seven of the last nine matchups including in last year's Big Ten Semifinal 3-2.
Earlier this season, the two teams split the two games in Minneapolis with Penn State winning game one 4-2 before the Gophers took game two 3-1.
RANKINGS:
RANKING || MINNESOTA || PENN STATE
Pairwise || No. 1 || No. 5
USCHO.com || No. 2 || No. 7
USA TODAY || No. 1 || No. 7
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN - FRIDAY & SATURDAY
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. (CT)
WHERE: Pegula Ice Arena (University Park, PA)
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App | B1G+
RADIO: 103.5 FM / 1130 AM
PROJECTED LINES FOR MINNESOTA
|LINE
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|
1
|
Pitlick
|
Huglen
|
Kurth
|
2
|
Knies
|
Cooley
|
Snuggerud
|
3
|
Nevers
|
Nelson
|
Brodzinksi
|
4
|
Pinoniemi
|
J. Mittelstadt
|
Lamb
|
Extra
|
Strobel
|PAIRING
|LEFT DEFENSEMAN / STARTER
|RIGHT DEFENSEMAN / BACKUP
|
1
|
Johnson
|
Lacombe
|
2
|
Koster
|
Thomas
|
3
|
Fish
|
L. Mittelstadt
|
Goalies
|
Close
|
Bartoszkiewicz
KEY FIGURES & STAT LEADERS
|STAT
|MINNESOTA
|PENN STATE
|
Overall record
|
21-8-1
|
19-10-1
|
Conference record
|
15-4-1
|
9-10-1
|
Goals Scored / Per Game
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
Goals Allowed / Per Game
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
Powerplay %
|
24.5%
|
16.2%
|
Penalty Kill %
|
83.5%
|
77.%
|STAT
|MINNESOTA
|PENN STATE
|
Goals
|
Jimmy Snuggerud & Matthew Knies (17)
|
Kevin Wall (14)
|
Assists
|
Logan Cooley (24)
|
Ture Linden & Connor McMenamin (14)
|
Points
|
Jimmy Snuggerud (40)
|
Kevin Wall (24)
|
GAA
|
Justen Close (2.09)
|
Liam Souliere (2.46)
