The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team will travel to University Park (PA) this weekend to take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions for a pair of games this weekend.

The good news for the Gophers is that all the pressure is off of them heading into the weekend as they clinched the Big Ten Championship after Ohio State defeated Michigan on Thursday evening in a shootout. It is the Gophers' second-straight regular season Big Ten championship and their sixth conference title overall.

The Gophers come into the weekend with a 21-8-1 overall record this season but are coming off a 3-1 loss last Saturday night on the road against Wisconsin. That was only after the Bob Motzko's team defeated the Badgers 4-1 last Friday night.

The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, split their series against Ohio State two weeks ago, winning the first game 4-3 before losing the second game 4-2.