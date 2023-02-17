News More News
Minnesota Hockey vs Penn State: How to watch, stats, rankings & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team will travel to University Park (PA) this weekend to take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions for a pair of games this weekend.

The good news for the Gophers is that all the pressure is off of them heading into the weekend as they clinched the Big Ten Championship after Ohio State defeated Michigan on Thursday evening in a shootout. It is the Gophers' second-straight regular season Big Ten championship and their sixth conference title overall.

The Gophers come into the weekend with a 21-8-1 overall record this season but are coming off a 3-1 loss last Saturday night on the road against Wisconsin. That was only after the Bob Motzko's team defeated the Badgers 4-1 last Friday night.

The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, split their series against Ohio State two weeks ago, winning the first game 4-3 before losing the second game 4-2.

The series will also mark a strong final road test for the Gophers before finishing up the regular season at home. On the road this season, the Gophers are 8-5-1, not nearly as strong as they've been at home where they've posted a 13-3 record.

SERIES HISTORY:

All time, Minnesota and Penn State have had quite the matchups. Over their first 40 meetings, the Gophers hold a 21-17-5 advantage over the Nittany Lions. That being said, the Gophers have dominated the Nittany Lions since the 2020-2021 season, winning seven of the last nine matchups including in last year's Big Ten Semifinal 3-2.

Earlier this season, the two teams split the two games in Minneapolis with Penn State winning game one 4-2 before the Gophers took game two 3-1.

RANKINGS:

RANKING || MINNESOTA || PENN STATE

Pairwise || No. 1 || No. 5
USCHO.com || No. 2 || No. 7
USA TODAY || No. 1 || No. 7

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN - FRIDAY & SATURDAY

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. (CT)
WHERE: Pegula Ice Arena (University Park, PA)
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App | B1G+
RADIO: 103.5 FM / 1130 AM

PROJECTED LINES FOR MINNESOTA

FORWARDS
LINE Left Wing Center Right Wing

1

Pitlick

Huglen

Kurth

2

Knies

Cooley

Snuggerud

3

Nevers

Nelson

Brodzinksi

4

Pinoniemi

J. Mittelstadt

Lamb

Extra

Strobel
DEFENSEMEN &amp; GOALIE
PAIRING LEFT DEFENSEMAN / STARTER RIGHT DEFENSEMAN / BACKUP

1

Johnson

Lacombe

2

Koster

Thomas

3

Fish

L. Mittelstadt

Goalies

Close

Bartoszkiewicz

KEY FIGURES & STAT LEADERS

KEY FIGURES
STAT MINNESOTA PENN STATE

Overall record

21-8-1

19-10-1

Conference record

15-4-1

9-10-1

Goals Scored / Per Game

4.0

3.5

Goals Allowed / Per Game

2.3

2.7

Powerplay %

24.5%

16.2%

Penalty Kill %

83.5%

77.%
STAT LEADERS
STAT MINNESOTA PENN STATE

Goals

Jimmy Snuggerud & Matthew Knies (17)

Kevin Wall (14)

Assists

Logan Cooley (24)

Ture Linden & Connor McMenamin (14)

Points

Jimmy Snuggerud (40)

Kevin Wall (24)

GAA

Justen Close (2.09)

Liam Souliere (2.46)

============================

