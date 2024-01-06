Minnesota is hosting Indiana linebacker transfer Anthony Jones on an official visit, the Henderson, Nevada native and former Oregon Duck signee posted on Instagram.

Jones was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Liberty High School in Henderson and was ranked as a top-10 prospect in the state of Nevada. He chose Oregon at the time over Arizona, Colorado, Miami (FL), Texas, USC, and Washington.

After one year at Oregon, Jones entered the transfer portal and transferred to Indiana last fall. In 2023, he appeared in all 12 games for the Hoosiers' recording 12 tackles and half a tackle for loss. He entered the transfer portal in early December citing "mental health and other personal reasons for leaving the program. He will have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.