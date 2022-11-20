Randle announced his commitment on Sunday evening, just a week removed from an official visit to Minneapolis for the Gophers' Big Ten West matchup against Northwestern.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' landed commitment No. 17 of the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon when 2023 DT Theorin Randle out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland (TX) announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Randle joins Martin Owusu and Karter Menz as defensive linemen in the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. Owusu announced his own commitment to the Gophers back in May. While listed and ranked as a defensive end, Owusu will play defensive tackle at the next level. Menz, on the other hand, listed as a linebacker, will make the move to defensive end once he gets to Dinkeytown.

Randle is also the Gophers' first active commitment since June when Pensacola (FL) wide receiver Donielle Hayes announced his own commitment to the program.

When TGR caught up with Randle shortly after his official visit, the Texas native said that "everything" stood out to him, from the atmosphere of the stadium, the facilities, and his conversations with the staff.

Randle listed at 6-foot-3 and 265-pounds is a much-needed addition to the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class that has desperately searched for additional defensvie linemen in the class.

Randle was originally committed to Washington State from July 6 until he decided to open up his recruitment last month. Randle recorded 30 tackles including 19 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and two sacks in 10 games for Shadow Creek this season.