The Minnesota Golden Gophers' success on the recruiting trail continued on Friday evening as Robbinsdale Cooper (MN) standout lineebacker Emmanuel Karmo announced the end of his recruitment, committing to the Golden Gophers. Karmo is a major recruiting win for the Gophers as he chose Minnesota over offers from Oregon, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and USC.

Advertisement

"I'd like to thank God first for all these blessings and opportunities," Karmo said in his announcement on X. "Also, I'd like to thank my family for supporting and loving me, along with Coach Howard, Coach TP, and the whole coaching staff for their trust and investment in my future. I'm aware I had many opportunities to choose from and I'd like to express my appreciation to every program that recruited me. With that being said, I'm staying HOME. ROW THE BOAT!"

"It was great," Karmo told Gophers Nation following an unofficial visit to Minneapolis earlier this offseason. "I love the defensive line coach, he’s a great guy. All the coaches are cool guys I know it won’t be like that when I get there but I really connected with Coach Debo," he added. It was that connection with Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere which ultimately helped the Gophers land Karmo on Friday evening. Karmo joins a Minnesota 2025 recruiting class that already features four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock, three-star defensive end Torin Pettaway, three-star tight end Cross Nimmo and three-star defensive back Zack Harden.