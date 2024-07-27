Minnesota lands third 2026 commit in DE Kenedy Uzoma
After impressing at Minnesota's Elite Camp on Saturday, 2026 defensive end Kenedy Uzoma earned an offer from the Gophers and wasted no time in calling the Twin Cities his future home.
The Lanham (Md.) Mt. Zion Prep product chose Minnesota over other notable offers that included Marshall and Temple.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect stars on both sides of the ball in high school, playing both wide receiver and defensive end.
He is the third commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class, joining in-state pledges Howie Johnson and Andrew Trout.
