Dawson Garcia led the Gophers with 19 points while Braeden Carrington and Joshua Ola-Joseph contributed 11 and 10 points of their own. However, their efforts were bested by Wisconsin's Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl who both had 21 points .

It was a game in which the Gophers led by as much as seven points with just under 11 minutes left in the game but were unable to hold on, giving them their 21st loss the season including 17 in Big Ten play.

For most of the first half on Sunday night, it was a close game, the two teams trading baskets for much of the first 17 minutes of action. It wasn't until under two minutes left in the first half that the Gophers were able to find any separation, taking a 26-25 lead to a 36-29 lead thanks to four consecutive made shots including a trio of three-pointers to close out the half. The Gophers would go to the break up 36-29.

In that first out, the Gophers rarely missed, hitting 15-of-25 shots - just a tad better than Wisconsin's 12-of-30 made field goals in the first half.

Coming out of the break, Wisconsin would make an early run, turning the once seven point lead for the Gophers 37-36 lead in just under two minutes. The Gophers would respond well, distancing themselves from the Badgers over the course of the next several minutes, getting back out to a seven point lead at 53-46 with 10:47 remaining, from that point on, it was a final 10 minutes won by the Badgers.

Over the remaining 11 minutes and six seconds of the second half, the Badgers were 7-of-13 from the field but 10-of-12 from the free throw line, outscoring the Gophers 25-17. Over the same stretch, the Gophers went cold from the field, making just 4-of-11 including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc but was also shaky at the charity stripe, hitting just 8-of-13 free throws.

The second half from a team perspective was much a like the first half but this time the Badgers had the upper hand. They were 15-of-25 in the second half from the field while the Gophers were 10-of-13. The Gophers were also dominated on the boards with Wisconsin bringing down 16 of 26 total rebounds in the second half including 13 on the defensive side of the court.

Ultimately, Sunday night's loss was a microcosm to a degree of the season. Now, mostly healthy, the Gophers showed the competitiveness they had earlier in the season but overall, they still lack the offensive firepower and consistency to pull out victories on a consistent basis.

While their regular season schedule is now complete, Ben Johnson and his program will travel to Chicago this week for a Big Ten Tournament appearance. The Gophers will be the No.14 seed and take on the No.11 seed, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday 25 minutes after the completion of No. 13 Ohio State vs No. 12 Wisconsin which tips off at 5:30 p.m.







