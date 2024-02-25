The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9,. 8-7) men's basketball team is coming off an 88-79 win over Ohio State on Thursday and now will look to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7) on Sunday evening in Lincoln.



The Huskers this season have been one of the Big Ten's best and are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since the turn of the millennium and the first time since the 2013-14 season.

