Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Minnesota looking to win third straight, upset Nebraska in Lincoln

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9,. 8-7) men's basketball team is coming off an 88-79 win over Ohio State on Thursday and now will look to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7) on Sunday evening in Lincoln.

The Huskers this season have been one of the Big Ten's best and are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since the turn of the millennium and the first time since the 2013-14 season.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Notably, the Huskers have been nearly impossible to beat at home this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena, winning 16 of 17 contest. Minnesota hasn't had a ton of success on the road either this season, dropping five of seven games.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Feb. 25, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

TV/STREAM: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jess Settles)

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Nebraska -6.5 .... 147.5 Over/Under

ALL-TIME: 56-24 all-time in favor of Minnesota including a 15-15 split in 30 games in Lincoln.


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.0

3.6

2.4

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.1

3.8

7.6

G

Mike Mitchell

10.5

2.6

2.9

F

Pharrel Payne

10.1

6.2

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.9

Who is Nebraska's projected starting five?

Nebraska Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Keisei Tominaga

14.4

2.0

1.2

G

Brice Williams

12.8

5.7

2.5

G

Rienk Mast

13.0

7.9

3.1

F

Josiah Allick

6.8

4.8

1.3

F

Juwan Gary

11.6

5.9

1.1
Allick, Gary, Mast, Tominaga, Williams

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison
TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

74

63

76

64

Nebraska

43

38

40

32

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.7%

17.6%

31.9%

36.5

Nebraska

53.2%

16.3%

28.3%

32.8

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW (MINNESOTA VS NEBRASKA
Minnesota STAT NEBRASKA

17-9

OVERALL RECORD

19-8

CONFERENCE RECORD

6-3

QUAD 2 RECORD

3-1

76.7

SCORING OFFENSE

77.3

69.7

SCORING DEFENSE

70.0

7.1

SCORING MARGIN

7.0

47.6%

SHOOTING %

45.2%

43.0%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

40.0%

35.9%

3P SHOOTING %

36.3%

68.8%

FT SHOOTING %

75.7%

36.2

REBOUNDS PER GAME

37.9

10.6

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

9.8

3.0

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

0.9

1.5

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.4

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers,

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement