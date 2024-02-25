Minnesota looking to win third straight, upset Nebraska in Lincoln
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9,. 8-7) men's basketball team is coming off an 88-79 win over Ohio State on Thursday and now will look to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7) on Sunday evening in Lincoln.
The Huskers this season have been one of the Big Ten's best and are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since the turn of the millennium and the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Notably, the Huskers have been nearly impossible to beat at home this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena, winning 16 of 17 contest. Minnesota hasn't had a ton of success on the road either this season, dropping five of seven games.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 25, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)
TV/STREAM: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jess Settles)
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
SPREAD: Nebraska -6.5 .... 147.5 Over/Under
ALL-TIME: 56-24 all-time in favor of Minnesota including a 15-15 split in 30 games in Lincoln.
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Cameron Christie
|
11.0
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
9.1
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Mike Mitchell
|
10.5
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
F
|
Pharrel Payne
|
10.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
C/F
|
Dawson Garcia
|
17.7
|
6.6
|
1.9
Who is Nebraska's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Keisei Tominaga
|
14.4
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
G
|
Brice Williams
|
12.8
|
5.7
|
2.5
|
G
|
Rienk Mast
|
13.0
|
7.9
|
3.1
|
F
|
Josiah Allick
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
1.3
|
F
|
Juwan Gary
|
11.6
|
5.9
|
1.1
Ranking Comparison
|TEAM
|NET
|KenPom
|BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
74
|
63
|
76
|
64
|
Nebraska
|
43
|
38
|
40
|
32
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb%
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.7%
|
17.6%
|
31.9%
|
36.5
|
Nebraska
|
53.2%
|
16.3%
|
28.3%
|
32.8
Statistical Overview
|Minnesota
|STAT
|NEBRASKA
|
17-9
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
19-8
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
6-3
|
QUAD 2 RECORD
|
3-1
|
76.7
|
SCORING OFFENSE
|
77.3
|
69.7
|
SCORING DEFENSE
|
70.0
|
7.1
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
7.0
|
47.6%
|
SHOOTING %
|
45.2%
|
43.0%
|
OPPONENT SHOOTING %
|
40.0%
|
35.9%
|
3P SHOOTING %
|
36.3%
|
68.8%
|
FT SHOOTING %
|
75.7%
|
36.2
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
37.9
|
10.6
|
O-REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
9.8
|
3.0
|
REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.4
