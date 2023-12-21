The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) return to action after nearly 10 days off to take on the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday night at Williams Arena. Last time out, the Gophers took care of business against IUPUI, defeating the Panthers 101-65 to win their third straight game, with wins over Nebraska (76-65) and FGCU (77-57) in the process.

Ball State, on the other hand, lost last time out to Indiana State last Saturday 83-72. Notably, Indiana State is looking like a potential mid-major Cinderella team to watch out for this March off to an 11-1 start this season and their lone loss coming to Alabama. Ball State's only other losses this season have come to Evansville 74-50 and Little Rock 90-64, both were on the road. Overall, the Cardinals are 1-2 on the road this season with a win over Detroit Mercy.

All-time, Minnesota is 1-1 against Ball State on the hardwood but Thursday night will be their first meeting since 1988 when the Cardinals came into Williams Arena and walked away with a 63-57 victory. They also met in December 1987, a 63-57 win for the Golden Gophers in Muncie, Indiana.