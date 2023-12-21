Minnesota looks for fourth straight win against Ball State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) return to action after nearly 10 days off to take on the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday night at Williams Arena. Last time out, the Gophers took care of business against IUPUI, defeating the Panthers 101-65 to win their third straight game, with wins over Nebraska (76-65) and FGCU (77-57) in the process.
Ball State, on the other hand, lost last time out to Indiana State last Saturday 83-72. Notably, Indiana State is looking like a potential mid-major Cinderella team to watch out for this March off to an 11-1 start this season and their lone loss coming to Alabama. Ball State's only other losses this season have come to Evansville 74-50 and Little Rock 90-64, both were on the road. Overall, the Cardinals are 1-2 on the road this season with a win over Detroit Mercy.
All-time, Minnesota is 1-1 against Ball State on the hardwood but Thursday night will be their first meeting since 1988 when the Cardinals came into Williams Arena and walked away with a 63-57 victory. They also met in December 1987, a 63-57 win for the Golden Gophers in Muncie, Indiana.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: December 21, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: BTN+
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -11.5 / Total: 140.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
11.6
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
7.6
|
3.6
|
7.5
|
F
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
0.9
|
F
|
10.5
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
F
|
9.1
|
5.0
|
0.9
|
Notably, we expect star forward Dawson Garcia to be out once again on Thursday as he returns from an ankle injury. With another eight-day layoff until their next game against Maine and a matchup with Michigan on January 4, it wouldn't be surprising to see Garcia not return until that first game of 2024.
Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is also out indefinitely as he addresses his mental health.
Who is Ball State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Jalin Anderson
|
15.4
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
F
|
Basheer Jihad
|
18.5
|
7.3
|
1.3
|
F
|
Mickey Pearson
|
12.0
|
4.7
|
0.8
|
F
|
Mason Jones
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
1.5
|
C
|
Ben Hendriks
|
5.1
|
3.6
|
1.1
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
88
|
104
|
68
|
Ball State
|
241
|
233
|
273
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
56.3%
|
19.3%
|
35.8%
|
64.1
|
Ball State
|
52.0%
|
20.2%
|
30.5%
|
39.1
Prediction: Minnesota 82 - Ball State 68
There might be a little bit of rust for the Golden Gophers on Thursday seeing they haven't played in nearly 10 days so a slower start offensively shouldn't be shocking. Ball State has only played two games since December 10 as well which means both sides should be well rested in this one. Ultimately, however, this Ball State team while off to a quality 8-3 start is not an overly tremendous team. They're quite solid offensively but defensively, they've had some notable struggles. The Gophers will be one of the better teams they've faced all season and so far through 11 games, the Cardinals are 1-3 against teams ranked in the KenPom Top230 including an 83-72 loss to Indiana State last time out. Once the Gophers find their rhythm in this game, they should be able to cruise to a comfortable victory.
