Minnesota is just two wins from securing eligibility for a bowl game and the Gophers get a golden opportunity this weekend to lock up a victory.

The Gophers visit Illinois on Saturday and will face a reeling program that has lost its defensive coordinator, its best passer and its best rusher in the past two weeks. Coach Lovie Smith’s team has also lost three straight games and five of six.

Minnesota (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) has hopes of reaching its first bowl game under coach P.J. Fleck. Last year, the Gophers went 5-7 and missed out. After Illinois, they have back-to-back home games against Purdue and Northwestern before the regular-season finale at rival Wisconsin, where they have not won since 1994.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan will get the start again at quarterback for Minnesota after an excellent performance in beating Indiana last week in his first career start. True freshman Zack Annexstad won the job in fall camp, hurt his ankle in the third game, played through it rather ineffectively and then suffered an unspecified midsection injury in a loss at Nebraska on Oct. 20.

Morgan had the first 300-yard passing game last week for the Gophers since 2015, and may have secured the starting role even if Annexstad gets healthy.

“Zack is still banged up a little bit, and I think Tanner being healthy, and he’s earning opportunities he’s earned the right to play,” Fleck said. “And it’s not like you have a starter that’s 30-2 that you’re saying, OK, when he gets hurt he comes back, even if he’s 85, 90 percent we’re going to play him because he gives us the best chance to win.”