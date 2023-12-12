The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 1-1) will look to win their third straight game and fourth in their last five on Tuesday night as they host the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7, 1-3) out of the Horizon League.

The Gophers last time out defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 77-57 despite being without Dawson Garcia. Joshua Ola-Joseph had 17 points and Mike Mithcell had 14 points in

IUPUI enters this game on a three-game losing streak with losses to Wright State, Northern Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois all in blowout fashion. They're only wins this season have come against Spalding, Clearly University, and Valparaiso. Out of their seven losses this season, IUPUI has lost six by double digits this season.

Notably, Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia will be out for Tuesday's matchup after leaving the Gophers win over Nebraska last week with an ankle injury. It will be the second straight game that Garcia has missed.