Minnesota looks to avoid sixth straight loss against Rutgers
The Minnesota men's basketball program (7-13, 1-9) will look to avoid a sixth straight loss on Wednesday night when they travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4).
The Gophers are coming off an ugly 81-61 loss to Northwestern over the weekend. It was the fifth straight game the Gophers have been kept to 65 points or under and the 61 points were their highest points output of the losing streak.
Rutgers, however, has been playing hot basketball over the last few months winning eight of their last 11. Despite winning eight of their last 11, they are just 1-2 in their last three games, their lone win a 65-45 win over Penn State.
WHEN: February 1, 2023 - 8:30 p.m EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
HOW TO WATCH: Big Ten Network
ODDS: Rutgers -15 ....
OVER/UNDER: 124.5
KEY FIGURES
The key figures do not paint a pretty picture for the Gophers. Rutgers is considered a consensus top-25 team in the country across all the major power rankings. The Scarlet Knights this season also present a more powerful offensive game while having one of the country's best defenses to go with it.
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|OPPONENT
|
ESPN BPI
|
12
|
193
|
POMEROY
|
16
|
194
|
SAGARIN
|
21
|
144
|
NET
|
21
|
221
|
PPG
|
62.2
|
70.5
|
PA
|
67.7
|
58.7
|
REB
|
34.4
|
38.8
|
AST
|
13.6
|
15.5
|
STLS+BLKS
|
9.1
|
13.6
INJURY REPORT
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|DESIGNATION
|
Minnesota
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
Ankle
|
Questionable
|
Minnesota
|
G Braden Carrington
|
Leg
|
OUT
|
Minnesota
|
F Parker Fox
|
KNEE
|
OUT
The Gophers enter the game a bit banged with the big question mark being forward Dawson Garcia. Rutgers, on the other hand, is healthy entering Wednesday evening.
PREDICTION: RUTGERS 75 - MINNESOTA 62
