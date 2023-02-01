The Minnesota men's basketball program (7-13, 1-9) will look to avoid a sixth straight loss on Wednesday night when they travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4).

The Gophers are coming off an ugly 81-61 loss to Northwestern over the weekend. It was the fifth straight game the Gophers have been kept to 65 points or under and the 61 points were their highest points output of the losing streak.

Rutgers, however, has been playing hot basketball over the last few months winning eight of their last 11. Despite winning eight of their last 11, they are just 1-2 in their last three games, their lone win a 65-45 win over Penn State.

WHEN: February 1, 2023 - 8:30 p.m EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

HOW TO WATCH: Big Ten Network

ODDS: Rutgers -15 ....

OVER/UNDER: 124.5



