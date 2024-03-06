Minnesota closes out home schedule against Indiana on Wednesday
For the last time in the 2023-24 regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team will take the court at Williams Arena as the Gophers host the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening.
The Golden Gophers are coming off a 75-70 win over Penn State, a game in which the Gophers saw themselves overcome a 23-point deficit to pick up their 18th win of the season and ninth win in conference play. Entering Wednesday, the Gophers are 18-11 overall and 9-9 on conference play.
Indiana, on the other hand, is 16-13 on the season and 8-10 in conference play but have won each of their last two conference matchups against Wisconsin and Maryland.
The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers met earlier this season in Bloomington, a 74-62 loss for the Golden Gophers. But since that win for the Hoosiers, they have struggled overall, going 4-8 in their next 12 games.
Here's what to know ahead of Wednesday night's matchup.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Mar. 6, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
SPREAD: Minnesota -5.5 / 149.5 over/under
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Cameron Christie
|
11.0
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
9.1
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Mike Mitchell
|
10.5
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
F
|
Pharrel Payne
|
10.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
C/F
|
Dawson Garcia
|
17.7
|
6.6
|
1.9
Who is Indiana's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Gabe Cupps
|
2.8
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
G
|
Trey Galloway
|
10.7
|
2.8
|
4.6
|
F
|
Mackenzie Mgbako
|
12.0
|
4.0
|
1.3
|
F
|
Malik Reneau
|
16.0
|
6.1
|
2.6
|
C
|
Kel'el Ware
|
15.3
|
9.7
|
1.4
Ranking Comparison
|TEAM
|NET
|KenPom
|BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
76
|
61
|
77
|
67
|
Indiana
|
101
|
95
|
100
|
94
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb%
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.5%
|
17.3%
|
31.2%
|
36.5
|
Indiana
|
52.7%
|
17.2%
|
27.1%
|
40.1
Statistical Overview
|Minnesota
|STAT
|Indiana
|
18-11
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
16-13
|
9-9
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
8-10
|
76.6
|
SCORING OFFENSE
|
73.2
|
71.0
|
SCORING DEFENSE
|
75.1
|
5.6
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-1.9
|
47.4%
|
SHOOTING %
|
48.1%
|
43.6%
|
OPPONENT SHOOTING %
|
42.4%
|
36.3%
|
3P SHOOTING %
|
32.2%
|
69.7%
|
FT SHOOTING %
|
65.8%
|
35.6
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
34.9
|
1.3
|
O-REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
8.8
|
2.2
|
REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.2
