For the last time in the 2023-24 regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team will take the court at Williams Arena as the Gophers host the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 75-70 win over Penn State, a game in which the Gophers saw themselves overcome a 23-point deficit to pick up their 18th win of the season and ninth win in conference play. Entering Wednesday, the Gophers are 18-11 overall and 9-9 on conference play.

Indiana, on the other hand, is 16-13 on the season and 8-10 in conference play but have won each of their last two conference matchups against Wisconsin and Maryland.

The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers met earlier this season in Bloomington, a 74-62 loss for the Golden Gophers. But since that win for the Hoosiers, they have struggled overall, going 4-8 in their next 12 games.

Here's what to know ahead of Wednesday night's matchup.