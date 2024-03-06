Advertisement
Minnesota closes out home schedule against Indiana on Wednesday

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

For the last time in the 2023-24 regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team will take the court at Williams Arena as the Gophers host the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 75-70 win over Penn State, a game in which the Gophers saw themselves overcome a 23-point deficit to pick up their 18th win of the season and ninth win in conference play. Entering Wednesday, the Gophers are 18-11 overall and 9-9 on conference play.

Indiana, on the other hand, is 16-13 on the season and 8-10 in conference play but have won each of their last two conference matchups against Wisconsin and Maryland.

The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers met earlier this season in Bloomington, a 74-62 loss for the Golden Gophers. But since that win for the Hoosiers, they have struggled overall, going 4-8 in their next 12 games.

Here's what to know ahead of Wednesday night's matchup.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 6, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Minnesota -5.5 / 149.5 over/under


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.0

3.6

2.4

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.1

3.8

7.6

G

Mike Mitchell

10.5

2.6

2.9

F

Pharrel Payne

10.1

6.2

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.9

Who is Indiana's projected starting five?

INDIANA'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Gabe Cupps

2.8

1.9

1.2

G

Trey Galloway

10.7

2.8

4.6

F

Mackenzie Mgbako

12.0

4.0

1.3

F

Malik Reneau

16.0

6.1

2.6

C

Kel'el Ware

15.3

9.7

1.4

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison
TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

76

61

77

67

Indiana

101

95

100

94

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.5%

17.3%

31.2%

36.5

Indiana

52.7%

17.2%

27.1%

40.1

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW (MINNESOTA VS INDIANA)
Minnesota STAT Indiana

18-11

OVERALL RECORD

16-13

9-9

CONFERENCE RECORD

8-10

76.6

SCORING OFFENSE

73.2

71.0

SCORING DEFENSE

75.1

5.6

SCORING MARGIN

-1.9

47.4%

SHOOTING %

48.1%

43.6%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

42.4%

36.3%

3P SHOOTING %

32.2%

69.7%

FT SHOOTING %

65.8%

35.6

REBOUNDS PER GAME

34.9

1.3

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

8.8

2.2

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

0.1

1.5

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.2

